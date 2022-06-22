5 Best Probiotic Foods That Promote Digestive Health

Probiotic foods have several health benefits when eaten, including better digestive health, improved heart health, and might reduce depressive episodes. It may even help you in getting healthy glowing skin. Why? Probiotics are living microorganisms that are beneficial for your brain and body. They are good bacteria that help aid digestion while preventing harmful bacteria from harming your body.

Consuming probiotics will help you maintain better digestive health by restoring the balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut.

There are also probiotic supplements present on the market for this very purpose of a better gut and digestive health. But you can achieve the same from the variety of fermented foods available.

5 Effective Probiotic Foods for Better Digestive Health

We have carefully curated a list of probiotic foods that will help in getting better digestive health. You might even find some of them appealing to your taste buds. Here we go!

1. Kefir

Kefir is also a rich source of probiotics that help improve digestive health. It is mainly a combination of kefir grains and fermented goat or cow milk. Kefir grains are a culture of bacteria called lactic acid. The probiotics in this beverage are also diverse, providing different health benefits.

Kefir helps in protecting against some stomach infections by maintaining a balance of good and bad bacteria in gut health. It also helps in relieving the symptoms of digestive distress such as constipation and stomach pain. Other health benefits of this fermented milk include better bone health and improved mental health.

Kefir is widely used in Western culture as a probiotic beverage. It can also be made dairy-free by replacing milk in kefir with water or other non-dairy items.

2. Sour Pickles

Pickles that are naturally fermented without vinegar are also a great source of probiotics. These pickles help in enhancing gut health along with diversifying the microbiome present. These naturally fermented pickles also restrict harmful bacteria.

Besides being a probiotic food, sour pickle improves the body's natural defense against infection or disease.

3. Yogurt

One of the most well-known amongst all probiotic foods is yogurt. It is an excellent source of friendly bacteria that will help improve your digestive health. Milk in yogurt tends to be fermented with probiotics such as bifidobacteria and lactic acid bacteria. Yogurt is easily available in nearby grocery stores and markets. However, identify and choose the yogurts that mention the presence of live culture because some brands kill the live bacteria at the time of processing. You can also choose from several yogurt flavors, such as kiwi or mango.

Besides better digestive health, yogurt has several other benefits, including reduced diarrhea, constipation relief, bone health, and improved blood pressure.

4. Sauerkraut

It is one of the oldest traditional probiotic foods on the market. Sauerkraut is thinly shredded cabbage and is fermented through a culture of lactic acid bacteria. Sauerkraut is often used as a side dish or for garnishing. This probiotic food also helps improve your digestive health by improving your gut health. It also helps in improving the overall digestive function of your body. Make sure to pick raw and unpasteurized Sauerkraut for active bacteria.

Besides the quality of the probiotics, Sauerkraut is also rich in several other minerals, including calcium, potassium, and vitamin C. It also has high amounts of sodium.

5. Soft Cheese

Some cheeses with food labels in active or live cultures are a good source of probiotics. These may include cottage cheese, gouda, mozzarella, and others. These cheeses improve the ability of good bacteria to grow and survive in the intestines. This helps in providing better digestive health by maintaining the tract. It can also be easily added to your diet. For instance, you can use it as a topping or filling for various dishes.

This probiotic food also has other benefits due to its nutritious portfolio of protein, vitamin B12, calcium, and other minerals. Cheese may also help in improving bone health along with lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Takeaway

You can eat various probiotic foods for better digestive health, including miso, kimchi, tempeh, kombucha, and others. Few of them are mentioned above, but you can always explore more options.

Along with many other advantages, probiotic foods are undoubtedly beneficial for better digestive system and gut health. They are excellent for the overall health of the mind and body. Probiotic foods can easily be included in your regular lifestyle due to the several varieties such as vegetables, dairy products, and soybeans. Additionally, you can also take probiotic supplements.

Considering the benefits of probiotic foods, do not shy away from trying them.

