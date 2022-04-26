7 Simple Home Remedies to Improve Digestion

Digestion is the process by which your body converts food into nutrients. These nutrients are used by the body for energy, growth, and cellular repair. If your digestive system malfunctions, whether as a result of overeating or consuming foods that conflict with you, you must revisit the rules of healthy nutrition.

When our stomachs aren't feeling well, we all know how the experience is. Indigestion is a common ailment that makes us feel full even when we haven't eaten. It goes without saying that it has an impact on our bodies.

When the acid in your stomach runs back into your esophagus, it causes indigestion. It can also be caused by an inflamed stomach that causes irritation. If not treated properly, it can cause severe discomfort such as pain, heaviness, and even nausea.

Home remedies that aid in digestion

The main causes of digestive problems include poor lifestyle choices, improper food habits, and unpredictable routines. You may naturally improve your digestive system and live a healthy lifestyle. All you have to do is give up some bad habits and start focusing on your body.

Check out these simple home remedies to improve your digestive system:

#1 Including ginger

Ginger is widely used to soothe upset stomachs and is readily available in households. It contains antioxidants and gingerols, which help with nausea and indigestion.

The phenolic chemicals in ginger are known to ease gastrointestinal discomfort and reduce stomach spasms. Ginger's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects aid in the reduction of stomach acids, which can induce nausea and indigestion.

Ginger aids the digestive process by improving the absorption of nutrients in the stomach. A cup of ginger tea or ginger ale can help relieve indigestion and soothe your stomach.

#2 Taking fibers

Fiber is well-known for its beneficial effects on the digestive system. Soluble fiber absorbs excess water and adds weight to the stool later on. Soluble fiber can be found in oat bran, legumes, seeds, and nuts.

Insoluble fiber cleans the digestive tract. Vegetables, whole grains, and wheat bran contain insoluble fiber. A high-fiber diet lowers the risk of digestive issues such as ulcers, hemorrhoids, and acid reflux.

#3 Apple cider vinegar

One of the most effective remedies for indigestion is apple cider vinegar. It's high in minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and others that aid digestion.

Since vinegar is acidic, it aids in the digestion of lipids while also preventing acid reflux. With its alkaline-based digestive properties, acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps to treat an upset stomach.

Due to its alkaline-based digestive properties, acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps to alleviate indigestion. Apple cider vinegar is best consumed with honey or water.

#4 Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds contain oil components such as fenchone and estragole, which help to prevent or remove gas from the gut. These volatile oils also aid in the synthesis of stomach juices, resulting in a more efficient digestion.

It also possesses antispasmodic qualities, which assist in calming the muscular cells that line the lungs, stomach, and intestines. Fennel seeds can be consumed with water or made into a tea.

#5 Sip on some Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a tried-and-tested indigestion cure. It has been known for ages to promote sleep and reduce anxiety.

By decreasing stomach acid in the gastrointestinal tract, this herb, when consumed as chamomile tea, can relieve gut discomfort and cure indigestion. Its anti-inflammatory qualities aid in pain relief.

#6 Gut-friendly yogurt

Beneficial bacteria that dwell in your intestines aids the digestive process. By boosting the number of available good bacteria in your gut, yogurt's active cultures and probiotics can help counteract the bad gut bacteria that are often responsible for bloating, stomach discomfort, and other problems related to digestive system.

#7 Soothe GI tract with peppermint

Peppermint is a soothing, fragrant herb that might aid with indigestion and irritable bowel syndrome symptoms. Peppermint oil can be used in a variety of dishes, including tea, but it's more commonly consumed as a coated supplement.

Peppermint oil has been demonstrated to considerably improve IBS symptoms when used for at least four weeks. It appears to have antispasmodic properties, smoothing and relaxing the bowels.

Takeaway

If you have occasional, frequent, or chronic digestive issues, simple dietary and lifestyle modifications may help you feel better.

The first step towards excellent digestion is to eat a whole-food diet rich in fiber, healthy fats, and nutrients.

Mindful eating, stress reduction, and exercise are all healthy practices. Finally, quitting bad habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and late-night munching can help alleviate symptoms.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include these foods in your diet? Yes, I do No. But, I will start 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat