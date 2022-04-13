7 Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar for Your Health

For a long time, apple cider vinegar has been utilized as a natural cure for health issues. These days, more individuals are attempting to improve their lives by choosing healthier and more natural choices. This is why apple cider vinegar can be found almost anywhere there is a discussion about health, food, or natural cures.

It is also marketed as a "wonder potion" these days. Though it has just gained celebrity status, the amber-colored beverage has been working on the sidelines for quite some time.

Apple cider vinegar is a healthy lifestyle staple that is both useful and simple to incorporate. There are a multitude of methods to incorporate the component into your lifestyle. It could be by diluting it in a glass of water, using it in your favorite salad dressing recipe, or taking a supplement.

How is apple cider vinegar beneficial?

It provides a number of health benefits, including antibacterial and antioxidant qualities. We have listed below some of the benefits offered by this magic potion:

1) Good for gut

When it comes to digestion, apple cider vinegar can help

eliminate heartburn;

decrease bloating;

enhance overall digestion.

Proper digestion necessitates the presence of adequate acid in the stomach in order for the nutrients in our meal to be absorbed. Food isn't effectively broken down and nutrients aren't assimilated when there isn't enough acid, which can lead to digestive troubles.

When you drink apple cider vinegar, your body produces more acid and as a result, food is properly digested.

2) Help in shredding a few pounds

For centuries, apple cider vinegar has been utilized as a weight-loss aid.

Several studies have shown that utilizing the beverage for weight loss is effective. They also discovered that it works even when no dietary adjustments are made. However, when apple cider is consumed in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle, the results are simply remarkable.

Apple cider vinegar helps increase satiety (the sense of being full), which is beneficial for sticking to a balanced diet. This is especially at the outset of your weight reduction journey, when you may require some assistance to get started and stay on track.

3) Maintaining blood pressure

Apple cider vinegar is also commonly used to lower blood pressure. Renin, a hormone generated by your kidneys that controls blood vessel constriction and dilatation, is aided by apple cider vinegar. Blood pressure rises when the blood vessels contract. Since apple cider vinegar relaxes the arteries, blood pressure does not rise.

4) Regulating cholesterol levels

A person's risk of heart attack and stroke increases when their triglyceride and cholesterol levels are high. A high total cholesterol level also increases the risk of heart disease. According to some data, apple cider vinegar can help decrease total cholesterol and triglycerides.

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels were also significantly higher in those who consumed apple cider vinegar. HDL cholesterol is commonly referred to as "good cholesterol" by doctors since it can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

5) Good for your skin

A few studies have looked into how apple cider vinegar can be used to treat skin disorders such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, if you have scalp psoriasis, using organic apple cider vinegar on the affected region will help relieve irritation.

Diluting apple cider vinegar before applying it topically is claimed to help regulate the skin's natural pH and enhance the skin barrier. This is because the skin is inherently acidic. Its antibacterial qualities are said to have the ability to combat infection when used to treat acne as well.

6) Lowering blood sugar levels

Apple cider vinegar is excellent for preventing diabetes. When fasting, it has been demonstrated to lower blood sugar levels. This is especially advantageous for people who have trouble controlling their blood sugar levels, such as diabetics.

This, however, will not be a substitute for medication. For diabetics, a good diet and regular exercise are always suggested. If you have diabetes and are on insulin or prescription medications, you should consult your doctor before drinking apple cider vinegar since your potassium levels may decline.

7) Smoothen your tresses

Apple cider vinegar isn't just excellent for what's going on inside you; it can also help your hair. By preserving your scalp and keeping it free of growth-inhibiting build-up, it can help you achieve healthy hair development. The acidity of the vinegar helps to keep your hair's pH balanced without stripping it of its natural oils. Hair becomes softer, smoother, and more lustrous. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties also aid in the treatment of scalp irritation, dryness, and dandruff.

