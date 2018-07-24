5 Proven Ways To Lose Weight Through Healthy Diet

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 47 // 24 Jul 2018, 20:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Losing weight is a time-consuming task and requires a lot of patience and commitment. There is a general idea that having less food is the fastest and the easiest way to lose weight. However, this could turn out to be counterproductive in the long run. Drastically reducing the food does help in cutting down the weight at a rapid pace but the lack of food makes your body void of essential nutrients that are required for the proper functioning of the body.

A short-term goal to lose weight would be a soup diet but for a sustainable approach, one must have a healthy diet that only cuts the calories but has good amounts of other essential nutrients as well.

In addition, always remember to lift weights and have a targeting training program that focuses on losing weight for effective results. Making changes to your lifestyle to include a more active routine also works wonders in the long run.

Read further to find out how you could lose weight through a healthy diet that does not cause any complications in the future.

#5 Swap packed food with fresh fruit

Fresh fruits

Fruits do contain natural sugars that do not promote weight loss, but they are also packed with tonnes of other minerals and vitamins required by the body.

Benefits: Replacing packed food with fresh fruit goes a long way as they are rich in antioxidants and are very effective in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Nutrients: A bowl of mixed fruit contains a host of minerals and vitamins including potassium, vitamins A, C and E. They are a rich source of dietary fibre and contain a low quantity of sodium, which is highly beneficial to the body.

Quantity to be taken: Have at least two bowls of fruit per day. Ensure that it is a mixed bag and you do not rely too much on bananas as they are a very calorie-dense food.

Also read: What Is A Healthy Diet? 5 Best Tips For A Healthy Diet Plan.

1 / 5 NEXT