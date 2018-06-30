Healthy Eating - 8 Super Effective Ways To Develop & Stick To Healthy Eating Habits

Malavika Kanoria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 // 30 Jun 2018, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Fruit and vegetables department - a healthy department

Have you ever wondered what healthy eating is? It is not really as simple as just cutting down on the carbs. It is more of a lifestyle choice and a regime that you follow.

Healthy eating means having and incorporating food items that give you the adequate protein, carbs, fat, fibre, mineral and vitamin intake. You might give up on carbs, but still might not be eating healthy.

Since we already mentioned that it is a lifestyle, can food be the sole constituent of it? Regular exercising facilitates healthy eating. Isn’t it shocking?

We aim to help you out with decoding what healthy eating is all about.

Pro tip: Incorporate items like yogurt, fish, dry fruits, dark chocolate, quinoa, legumes, apples, bananas, pomegranates, green tea etc. in your diet as these contain multiple nutrients required by your body.

Further, some tips to easily switch to or maintain healthy eating habits are:

#1. Shift to whole grains:

This can be shocking but shifting to whole grains can preserve the nutrients and enable you to easily shift to a balanced diet regime. Oats and barley are two options you can delve into. This is not only for the nutrients but also, for the fibre that these contain. You can also have whole wheat bread or tortillas in place of the flour one. Oats for breakfast or barley risotto can make a delicious meal.

Magazine Sunday supper

#2. Monitor what you eat when you go out:

We are not asking you to starve when you go out with your friends or when you indulge in a weekend getaway. All we are saying is, pay a little more attention to the menu.

Not all salads are ‘salads’. The added mayonnaise takes away the very purpose of having a salad. Go for dressings that have lemon juice and herbs and stay away from butter, oil, and mayonnaise.

Opt for items that are baked, roasted, sautéed or grilled and just move past the fried ones. Another trick is to go for an a-la-carte rather than a buffet is it allows you to customise and choose. In the long run, you will thank us.