7 Best Yoga Poses to Stretch Your Hamstrings

Hamstrings are basically a group of muscles that start from the back of your thighs on your pelvis and attach to your lower legs and knees.

They help with movements, such as extending your hips and flexing your knees, and are often responsible for chronic pain and various injuries due to stiffness. In some cases, tight hamstrings can also lead to lower back pain, poor posture and a variety of other body imbalances.

As these muscles are used every day for various activities, including walking, cycling, climbing stairs, and so on, it's crucial to keep them strong and give them the attention they deserve.

Fortunately, stretching is one of the best ways to keep your hamstrings strong. Many yoga poses can directly ease discomfort in these muscles while improving flexibility and reducing tightness.

Yoga Poses to Stretch Your Hamstrings

Here are seven best stretches you can do to alleviate tightness in your hamstrings:

1) Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

A standing forward bend is an incredible stand-along yoga pose to stretch your hamstring. However, if you find spinal flexion challenging because of back pain, you can lie down on your back to continue this asana.

Instructions:

Begin the asana in the Mountain pose (Tadasana), and keep your hands on your hips.

As you exhale, bend forward from your hip joints, and make sure to keep your chest wide and shoulder back.

Place your hands on the floor in front of you, and feel the stretch. You may also cross your arms and hold both your elbows.

2) Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Along with your hamstrings, a seated forward bend also helps stretch your calves and back. This yoga pose can be easily modified using a strap or a yoga block, depending on your preference.

Instructions:

Sit tall on the floor or yoga mat. Extend both feet out in front of you with your legs together.

As you inhale, slowly lean forward, but keep your torso extended.

Reach forward as far as it feels comfortable while keeping an upright position.

3) Reclining Hand-to-big-toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana)

This yoga pose offers a great stretch, especially for runners, and helps deep stretch the calves and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Begin the pose by lying down on your back and keeping your head resting on a yoga block or blanket. Extend both legs.

As you exhale, bend your right knee, and bring your right thigh near your torso.

Take a strap, and loop it around the arch of your right foot. Press your right heel towards the ceiling.

Slowly reach your hands up the strap till both your arms get fully extended.

4) Wide-legged Standing Forward Bend (Prasarita Padottanasana)

A wide-legged seated forward bend is another very effective forward bend asana that stretches your hip flexors, along with your entire hamstring muscles.

Instructions:

Start with the Mountain pose (Tadasana), and keep your arms extended on your sides.

Gently move your feet out so that it's in a line with your wrists. Make sure to keep them parallel.

Exhale, and fold forward your upper body from your hip joints. Keep your torso open, and lower your fingers to the ground.

5) Head-to-knee Pose (Janu Sirsasna)

This pose stretches your hips, groin and hamstring muscles while also allowing for a spinal twist.

Instructions:

Sit straight on a yoga mat or floor with both your legs outstretched.

Bend your left knee, and bring your heel back such that it rests on the inner thigh of your right leg.

Exhale, and turn your torso towards your right. Align your navel with the midline of your right thigh.

As you inhale, raise your torso while keeping your spine straight and folding your body forward from your groin.

Try to reach your hands forward towards your right foot, and bend your elbows to your sides as you descend.

Lift your elbows away from the ground.

6) Downward-facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

The downward-facing dog pose is a classic asana in yoga sequence that helps stretch your entire body, particularly the calves, hips, glutes, back and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Take a tabletop position. Keep your feet and hands at a shoulder-width distance.

As you inhale, tuck in your toes, and use your fingers to press down and roll your hips up and back.

Bring your biceps forward, and keep your shoulder blades up and out.

Slowly press down through your heels, and make sure to keep your back straight throughout.

7) Extended Triangle Pose (Utthita Trikonasana)

An extended triangle pose offers a great stretch of the hamstrings, one leg at a time.

Instructions:

Stand in the Mountain pose.

As you exhale, step both your feet at least three to four inches apart.

Lift your arms, and keep them on your sides. As you do that, turn your right foot in towards the left, and rotate your left foot at a 90-degree angle.

As you exhale, bend at your hip joints, and extend your upper body over your left leg.

Lower your right hand towards the ground while simultaneously lengthening your right arm towards the ceiling.

Takeaway

When performing the aforementioned yoga stretches, make sure not to over-stretch your muscles, as that can lead to muscle tears and injuries.

Listen to your body, and be careful when working on your hamstrings. Follow the correct technique and form to ensure safety and effectiveness.

