5 Simple Core Strengthening Exercises for Men

Core strengthening exercises offer a ton of benefits. They not only help build stronger abs but also strengthen the entire mid-section, improve sense of balance, promote better posture, and enhance agility while preventing back pain.

It's a common perception that the core means only the abs, but it comprises other muscles too - like the hamstrings, glutes, hip abductors, trapezius (traps), and latissimus dorsi (lats). These muscles help you bend, hinge, lean, pivot, and balance better. If you want to strengthen your core, you need to focus on all these muscles rather than just targeting the abs.

We’ve listed some easy exercises that can work wonders on your core strength. The key to getting the most out of these workouts is to perform them using the right form and technique.

Easy Core Strengthening Exercises for Men

Check out these five simple exercises for men that can make the core muscles better and stronger:

1) Plank

Planks are one of the most significant core strengthening exercises that not only target the abs but also engage the back, shoulders, hamstrings, and butt.

To do it:

Start the exercise by placing your hands on the floor at shoulder-width distance and legs extended behind. Draw in your belly button so that you're engaging your abdomen and tightening your butts. Maintain this position and push through your heels so that your calf muscles are lengthened and shoulders are rolled back and down.

Hold the position for 10-12 seconds, and increase the amount of time you hold by going up to 15-20 seconds.

2) Ab Wheel Rollout

The ab wheel rollout is another great core strengthening exercise that targets the obliques, rectus abdominis, and erector spinae muscles.

To do it:

Start the exercise by holding an ab wheel and kneeling straight on the floor. Keeping the wheel in the center, tighten your abs, and keep your shoulders relaxed as you roll forward till you get flat on the floor.

Roll back into the initial position, and continue the movement for a few more reps. Try to perform at least eight reps.

3) Superman Hold

The superman hold is an amazing core strengthening exercise that works wonders on the abs and glutes and also offers a nice stretch to the hip flexors.

To do it:

Start the exercise by lying on your stomach. Lift both legs and arms at the same time, keeping only your belly button and waist in contact with the floor. Hold the position for a few seconds, and lower yourself back to the initial position.

Try to hold for at least 15 seconds, and gradually increase the amount of time you hold to up to a minute.

4) Bird Dog

This core strengthening exercise challenges hip stability and also helps the muscles to lengthen through the hips and shoulders. It also helps develops better postural control.

To do it:

Get into a tabletop position, keeping the neck and spine stable. Extend your right leg behind you, and reach your left arm straight forward, keeping the body stable and core muscles tight and engaged.

Hold this position for a few breaths, and return your hands and legs to the starting position. Repeat the exercise by extending your left leg behind you and reaching your right arm forward. Complete two sets of ten reps.

5) Hip Bridge

This core strengthening exercise targets the glutes and the deeper abdominal muscles while also strengthening the hamstrings, which often get tight and weak from a long period of sitting. This exercise is also great for the lower back and pelvic tilt.

To do it:

Begin the exercise by lying straight on your back on the floor, with your hands on your sides and both knees bent. Keep your feet on the ground at hip distance, and push your hips off the ground while keeping the entire back absolutely straight. Lower yourself back to the starting position. Make sure to stay at the top position for ten seconds, progressing to 45 gradually. Perform two sets.

Bottom Line

While the aforementioned core strengthening exercises are excellent for developing and improving core functions, it's important to perform them slowly and at a controlled pace to prevent muscle tears and pain. Don't overstretch your muscles, and remember to warm up before starting these exercises.

