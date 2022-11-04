Leg exercises don’t have to be intense to be effective and also don’t require free weights, bands, or other gym tools. A simple bodyweight leg session is enough to strengthen lower body muscles, including the legs.

Bodyweight leg exercises can be added to your at-home fitness routine to boost your strength and get closer to achieving your fitness goals. These exercises are functional and help you learn the proper form of the basic movements before adding weights. The best part is that bodyweight leg exercises are versatile and can be done anywhere and any time.

If you're looking to build muscle in your legs without leaving your home, consider these exercises. The following leg exercises can help build strength and endurance while also preparing the muscles to perform more complex workouts with weights.

At-home No-equipment Leg Exercises

Give the following six leg exercises a try in your next home workout session to target your leg muscles from every angle. Initially, start with fewer reps to get adjusted to the exercises, and then increase your reps as you gain more strength. Let's get started:

1) Squat Jump

To perform this exercise:

With your feet slightly wider than hip distance, stand tall, and hinge at your hips.

Push your butts back to get into a squat stance, and bend your knees till the thighs get parallel to the floor.

Jump as high as you can while straightening your legs, and swing your arms down for momentum. Ensure that your chest is lifted and back is straight throughout the exercise.

Land back softly on the floor without locking your knees, and immediately perform the next rep.

2) Pistol Squat

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet at shoulder distance. Lift your right leg a few inches off the floor, and extend it forward. Ensure that your foot is flexed.

Bend your left knee, and slowly hinge forward at your hips to get into a squat position. As you do that, lift your right leg to hip height and extend your arms out for added support.

Bend your knee at 90 degrees, if you can, and push through your left heel to straighten your leg.

Return to the starting position, and perform the next rep.

Once you're done with a few reps, switch sides, and repeat the exercise.

3) Curtsy Lunge

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet positioned at shoulder distance, and keep your hands on your hips. You can also position your hands together in front of your chest.

Step your left foot diagonally behind you, and slowly lower your left knee till it nearly reaches the floor. Ensure that your front knee is bent at 90 degrees.

Slowly drive through your right heel to stand back up and return to the starting position.

Complete a few reps on one side, and change sides to repeat.

4) Jumping Lunge

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet at shoulder distance. With your abs engaged, jump your right foot forward and left foot behind. Slowly bend both knees to get into a lunge position.

Jump both feet back to the starting position, and hop your left foot forward and right foot back.

Take a lunge position on the other side, and continue to jump while alternating sides as you land each time.

5) Single-leg Glute Bridge

To perform this exercise:

Lie on your back keeping your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Slowly lift your left leg, and straighten that knee.

Keeping your thighs parallel to one another and pointing your toe up, press into the floor to lift your hips as high as you can.

At the top position, squeeze your glutes.

Pause for a few seconds, and lower your leg back to the starting position.

Continue for a few reps, and repeat the exercise on the other side.

6) Donkey Kick

To perform this exercise:

Start on all fours, with your knees underneath your hips and wrists under your shoulder muscles. Keep your core engaged throughout the exercise.

Kick your left foot up while engaging your glutes and using your hamstring to pull the foot up. Stop when your back starts to arch.

Complete a few reps on one side, and switch sides to repeat.

Takeaway

Practicing the aforementioned leg exercises for 5-6 weeks can give you amazing benefits and desired results.

Try to incorporate a few of these exercises into your weekly training, and perform them individually or as a complete leg workout sequence. If you're new to strength training, however, work under a fitness trainer to ensure that you're doing these leg exercises correctly.

Poll : 0 votes