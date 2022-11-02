Looking to achieve stronger legs? While quad-dominant exercises are beneficial for developing muscles in your legs, adding certain hamstring exercises to your regular strength training can be equally advantageous too.

Practicing hamstring exercises can increase your overall leg and lower body strength and help boost power, thereby enabling you to run faster and train even harder. Plus, hamstring training can work on lower body muscle imbalances and help in movements such as flexing your knees and extending your hips. Prolonged sitting in your car or at your desk can contribute to tightness in the hamstring muscles, which can lead to lower back pain and soreness. Thus, moving your legs regularly by doing certain hamstring exercises can help keep muscles loose and stretched, and ward off pain and stiffness as well.

To help you get started with your leg training, here are some of the best hamstring exercises that you must definitely try in your next leg day workout. Before you get started, however, make sure you warm up your muscles properly by doing some lower-body stretches or walking.

5 hamstring exercises to boost leg strength

Here’s a look at a few of the most effective hamstring exercises to work up your legs. The following exercises are suitable for all fitness levels and can be done at home or in the gym.

1. Lying leg curl

Instructions:

Lie down on your belly with the roller pad positioned on your lower calf muscles. Adjust the pad so that it rests directly above your heels.

Keep your legs fully stretched and hold the handles on the sides of the machine. Slowly raise your feet while keeping your butts on the bench and flex your knees to pull your ankles towards your hips.

Slowly lower your leg to the initial position and repeat the exercise.

2. Sumo squat

Instructions:

Stand straight with your feet wider than your hip distance and keep your toes pointed out at about 45 degrees. Place your arms in the front at your shoulder height and hold a weight plate or dumbbell in front of your chest.

Engage your abs and push your buttocks back as you lower down into a squat position. Once you reach the bottom, pause for a few seconds and then come back up into the initial position again. Ensure that you squat through your hips and press your feet firmly on the floor.

3. Romanian deadlift

Instructions:

With your feet at a hip distance, stand straight and keep your knees slightly bent. Place your arms in front of your quads and grab a dumbbell in both hands or a barbell with both hands.

Now slowly hinge forward at your hips to bend your knees and then push your hips back while keeping your spine flat. Lower the dumbbells towards the floor as you hinge until your torso gets parallel to the floor.

To return to the initial position, keep your abs engaged and gently press through your heels. Keep the dumbbells close to your shins as you stand back up.

4. Barbell hip thrust

Instructions:

With your back against a bench, sit straight on the floor and bend your knees. Position your feet flat on the ground at a hip distance and support your back on the edge of the bench.

Lift the bar over your legs and rest it directly on your thighs.

Now press your heels to raise your hips while keeping your upper back stable and supported against the bench.

Using slow and controlled movements, lower your hips back to the floor and continue for a few reps.

5. Kettlebell swing

Instructions:

With a kettlebell in front of you and your shoulders down and back, stand upright with your feet positioned slightly wider than hip distance. Hold on to the handles of the kettlebell tightly.

Keep your back straight, slightly bend your knees, and push your butts back as you hinge at your hip and swing the kettlebell between your legs and up in front of your chest.

Avoid fully bending your knees and engage your abs throughout the exercise.

As you pull the kettlebell up, squeeze your glutes and hamstrings and bring your torso forward.

Takeaway

Practicing the aforementioned hamstring exercises will help develop mobility, strength, flexibility and endurance in your legs. Add a few of the given exercises to your weekly strength training routine or perform them together as a leg workout sequence. If you are a newbie, however, start slow and seek out a trainer's help to perform the given hamstring exercises correctly and safely.

