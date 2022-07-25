5 Best Plyo Box Exercises for Some Serious Power and Strength

If you feel your workout training has become monotonous, spice it up by incorporating a variety of plyo box or plyometric box exercises into your routine for some serious power and strength.

A plyometric box allows you to perform full body exercises without the need for any other equipment. That helps improve your muscular endurance, power, stability and strength. Another good thing about using a plyometric box is you don’t even need an actual box to perform your exercises. If it's unavailable, simply use a step, bench or a squishy box and you are good to go.

Best Plyo Box Exercises to Gain Strength and Power

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Box Step-up

Box step-ups target your hips, thighs, glutes and core muscles and are a beneficial exercise to tone your underbutt.

When doing this exercise, remember to move slowly, and do not swing your legs. If you're a beginner, do not go for a box that’s too high, as that'll compromise your balance and controlled movements.

To do this exercise:

Step your right foot on the box, with your knee slightly out over your ankle.

Push through your heel by squeezing your butt and then stand upright.

Return the leg to the floor by bending your chest forward to counterbalance your body weight. For stability, you can move your back foot against the box.

Switch legs, and complete the desired number of reps.

2) Side Box Shuffle

A side box shuffle is an excellent exercise that targets your hamstrings, calves, quads, hip abductors and glutes. This exercise requires proper balance and coordination so that you don’t fall. It works best for your muscle-mind connection.

To do this plyo box exercise:

Stand to the side of the box, with your closest foot on top of it.

Push up through the floor, and raise your other foot to the box while moving a small step to the side.

Shuffle over to drop down to the alternate side of the box so that you are on another side of the starting position.

Shuffle back to the side you started at, and continue the exercise after switching sides.

3) Box Dip

Box dips help build your arm muscles and are also an effective workout for your chest, triceps, core and shoulders.

To do this exercise:

With your face away from the box, keep both your hands on the box’s edge at a shoulder distance. Make sure to keep your fingers pointed toward you.

Extend your legs till they're straight, and raise your butt off the box, putting your entire body weight into your heels.

Bend your arms; keep your elbows close to your body ,and slowly lower your body towards the floor.

Continue to lower your body till your shoulders get in a straight line with your elbows.

Press your palms into the box, and return to the starting position.

4) Burpee Box Jump

Burpee box jumps are a great exercise to build stamina and strength. This exercise improves your overall cardiovascular strength and boosts your entire body. It also helps tone your quads, hamstrings, glutes, triceps, biceps, abs and chest.

To do this exercise:

Stand at least two feet away from the box, with your feet at a shoulder distance, and reach both your hands to the floor.

Jump your feet back into a plank position, and lower your body to the ground while releasing your hands.

Press off the ground into a push-up, and jump to bring your feet under your hands.

Return to the starting position, and keep your feet under your hips to complete one burpee.

Jump on the boxm and softly land with both feet on the plyo box.

Step down, and repeat.

5) Incline Push-up

The incline push-up is an effective bodyweight exercise that strengthens the triceps, chest and shoulders. With your hands being higher than your feet, you’ll focus on the lower half of your chest.

To do this plyo box exercise:

Keep both your hands at a shoulder distance on a plyo box.

Take a plank position, with your feet straight behind you and your body in a straight line.

Bend your elbows at 45 degrees, and lower your chest towards the box.

As you reach the box, push yourself up, and get back to the starting position.

Takeaway

You can include a plyo box in any part of your fitness routine to strengthen, and tone both your lower body and upper body. However, be careful while doing exercises on it ,and make sure you don't overtrain your muscles.

