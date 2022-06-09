7 Best Glute Exercises for a Stronger Butt

A workout is incomplete if it doesn't include glute exercises i.e. exercises for a stronger butt, and rightly so. Glutes are one of the most important muscles in the body, helping you stay upright and maintain your balance while performing any lower body movement, like walking, stair climbing, etc.

Glutes are made up of three different muscles: the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus. These muscles are the largest and strongest in the body. They are responsible for proper pelvic alignment, help in propulsion while walking and running, and also while standing.

Glutes help support the lower back during lifting and help prevent knee and back injuries as well. On that note, here's a look at five glute exercises to build a stronger butt:

1) Weighted Hip Thrust

Want to build strength and size in your glutes? Hip thrusters and weighted hip thrusts are the best glute exercises out there. Hip thrusters strengthen your gluteus maximus and gluteus medius, along with hamstrings, quads, core and hip adductors.

To perform weighted hip thrusters:

Place both dumbbells on either side.

Take support against a bench; keep your knees flexed, feet flat on the ground and hip-width apart, and ankles right below your knees.

Grab the dumbbells, one in each hand, and place them on your pelvic region.

Push your hips upwards.

Hold this pose for a second, and go back down to repeat the glute exercise.

2) Sumo Squat

Sumo squats are a great glute exercise to fire up your posterior. They work the gluteus medius and minimus muscles to help track the knees over the toes. This exercise is also great for promoting stability, balance and hip mobility. To perform sumo squat:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Your feet should be turned outwards.

Keeping your hands clasped together at your chest, push your hips back, and squat down.

Your back should be straight and your upper body lifted.

Push through your heels, and keep your inner thighs engaged as you come back up. Repeat this exercise for ten-15 reps.

3) Side Lunge

Side Lunge is one of the best glute exercises out there. It works large muscle groups in your lower body, including your glutes, quads, abductors, adductors and hamstrings.

This exercise helps in building lean muscle and reducing body fat. Here’s how to perform a side lunge:

Stand with your feet parallel and shoulder-width apart.

Keep your back straight and your weight on your heels.

Take a big step to the side, and lower till the knee of your leading leg is bent at around 90°, keeping your trailing leg straight.

Your back should be as upright as possible during the motion.

Push back up, and return to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Step-up

Step-ups have a very low risk of injury. This exercise helps improve balance and stabilisation apart from targeting the quads, glutes, hamstrings and calf muscles. Check out how to perform a step-up:

Place your right foot onto a step, chair, box or bench. With your focus on your right heel, step up onto the bench so that you are standing on it.

Return to the initial position by stepping down with the right foot, then the left, so both feet are on the floor.

Complete 15 steps leading with the left foot; then repeat another 15 steps leading with your left. Do three sets.

Step Ups: Tone your Glutes, Quads and Calves (Image by Pexels @Anna Shvets)

5) Curtsy Lunge

The curtsy lunge glute exercise is less painful for the knees and helps in burning calories as well as toning up your glutes.

The main muscles worked in this exercise are glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, lower back and calves. Here’s how to do a curtsy lunge glute exercise:

Stand straight, keeping your feet shoulder width apart.

Put your arms on your waist, and move your right leg diagonally behind your left side.

Bend your knees till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Push your right foot, and return to the initial position. Repeat with your left leg. This will complete one rep.

6) Lateral Band Walk

Lateral band walking is a good strength training exercise for glute and hip muscles. It is known to reduce hip and back pain, stabilise the entire body and improve back posture. Here's how it's performed:

Take a loop band, and wrap it just above your ankles. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart or till there is tension in the band.

Bend your knees; keep your hips hinged backward about 45 degrees and your hands on your hips.

While your upper body is facing forward, take one step to the right with your right foot. Next, slowly step your left foot to the right so that your feet return to shoulder-width apart.

Take ten steps in this manner on your right side. Switch directions, and take ten steps to the left with your left foot leading.

7) Sumo Deadlift

Sumo deadlift is a great glute exercise for building strength in the posterior chain, including the back, glutes and hamstrings.

The glute exercise activates quadriceps and adductor muscles but is especially preferred by those who wish to enhance their glutes. Here’s how you can perform the sumo deadlift with dumbbells:

Assume a wide stance with your toes pointed outwards; keep your shins perpendicular to the floor and chest up as you grab the barbell.

Tighten your core, back, legs and butt. Slightly pull up on the bar, and drive your legs through the floor to engage your quads.

Once you’ve established a strong core brace, break the barbell off the floor by pushing down with your legs.

After the barbell is lifted past your knees, aggressively thrust your hips forward. Your knees and hips need to extend simultaneously to lock the bar as you reach a standing position.

Keep your back tight, with your arms hanging down low. Don’t shrug your shoulders at the top. Perform the number of reps as suggested by your trainer.

LIVE POLL Q. Which is your preferred glute workout? Sumo Squat Sumo Deadlift 0 votes so far