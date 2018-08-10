8 Full Proof Lower Body Workouts To Strengthen Your Lower Body

A lot of people think that strength training is just for your arms or your upper body, as a whole. Well, this myth has prevented a lot of workout fanatics from making the most out of their gym days. It is possible to train your lower body very effectively, as well. However, before we delve into the most effective strength-training regime for lower body, it is necessary for you to know some workout tips and suggestions:

1. Do not go overboard with the weights you choose. Remember, reps are extremely important and if you choose weights that are not right for you, you will end up doing fewer reps with a bad posture. Therefore, be realistic and choose a weight that is not too heavy for you.

2. You must warm up before every session as that will prevent injuries and you must cool down after the session as that will prevent muscle fatigue and reduce soreness. This can be done by simply walking on the treadmill for 5-10 minutes or doing some full body stretches.

3. Do not hurry with the exercise and movements. Always do slow and controlled motions.

4. Do remember that your body will adapt itself to a certain workout routine. Incorporate new exercises or change weights to shock your body every time this happens.

5. Be as healthy as possible. Diet is extremely important not only when it comes to losing weight but also when it comes to building strength.

Once you are aware of these very important points, you can start with the full proof lower body workout to strengthen your lower body. You can do all or few of these exercises post your cardio session and see the difference.

Warm Up Exercise

Exercise #1

Squats: Keep your feet hip width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and keep your arms by your side. Keeping your back straight, lower your body by bending your knee. Go down until your thighs are parallel to the floor or further down if you can. Get back up and repeat. Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

