5 Best Arm Exercises for Men to Build a Buff Arm

The best arm exercises must have a place in your workout routine. It goes without saying that a buff arm completes the physique, so it’s extremely important that you build each muscle group in your arm with equal intensity.

The arms have four muscle groups - biceps, triceps, shoulders, and forearms. Usually, most of the focus is on the biceps, triceps, and shoulders. However, certain exercises have a secondary effect on the forearms.

Best Arm Exercises to Build Buff Arm

When you’re focused on building a buff arm, it’s essential to hit each part of the muscle group. The best arm exercises listed below will enable you to focus on the muscle groups and add intensity to each part or head of the muscle groups.

On that note, here's a look at five such workouts for men:

1) Incline Bicep Curl

Incline bicep curls focus heavily on the bicep heads. Ideally, you need a bench and a pair of dumbbells for this exercise.

The point to keep in mind is that you must completely stretch your arms when lowering the dumbbells before beginning another rep. The stretch is important for the arms, as it enables the biceps to properly grow.

You can find the guide for incline bicep curls here.

2) Reverse Grip EZ-bar Curl

The reverse grip EZ-bar curl helps more with the bicep long head. As the long head is responsible for the peak, you must incorporate bicep exercises that allow you to work more on the bicep long head.

However, it should be noted that you cannot completely isolate the short head from the long head. You can do exercises that focus more on the long head than the short one.

This exercise helps work the forearms as well.

3) Underhand Grip Tricep Pushdown

The triceps are extremely important if you want to build buff arms. They’re responsible for the wide and muscular appearance of upper arms.

It’s important to do tricep exercises unilaterally so that you can develop both arms symmetrically. Additionally, doing one arm at a time can help you fix any strength or muscle imbalance.

You can find the guide to doing tricep pushdowns here.

4) French Press

While pushdowns are an important motion for triceps, extensions are another important arm exercise.

The French press is an extension exercise, where you bend your hands behind your head from the elbows. The elbows, forearms, and triceps must be stable during the entire exercise. You can and should engage your core for better balance and stability.

5) Shoulder Press

The final muscle group to concentrate on when focusing on building buff arms are shoulders.

Ideally, there are several shoulder exercises you can pick from. The shoulder press is one such exercise that you can do using dumbbells, barbells, cables, kettlebells, and resistance bands.

Shoulder presses primarily work on the lateral and anterior deltoids but help activate the rear delt muscles as well.

You can find the guide for shoulder press here.

Bottom Line

It’s important to pick arm exercises that work on each group and head. A well-developed arm pops on all the heads, allowing you to create a lean-muscular appearance for a better physique.

Only focusing on the best arm exercises will not work, though. You must provide yourself with enough protein and rest for the muscle fibers to grow back thicker and stronger as they rebuild themselves.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav