How To Do Triceps Pushdown: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The triceps pushdown is one of the most effective isolation exercises for stimulating your triceps while also increasing strength, size, and shape.

The triceps make up almost two-thirds of your arm, making it the most dominating component of the arm. These muscles should be at the forefront of all your training regimens if you want to improve arm strength, size, and attractiveness in general.

The triceps are underappreciated in terms of function. They are unquestionably one of our most significant upper-body muscles. From a non-gym standpoint, we employ them in our daily activities. Any push movement we make engages our triceps as one of the major muscles due to the extension at the elbow joint.

The triceps pushdown targets the lateral head of the triceps while also exercising the triceps' primary move (to extend at the elbow joint). It applies the bicep as a secondary movement and can be done in a variety of ways. This includes triceps rope pushdowns, triceps bar pushdowns, single arm rope pushdowns, and many others.

Getting started with triceps pushdown: Correct technique

Here are some tips on how to do the triceps pushdown correctly.

The correct way to do a triceps pushdown is demonstrated in the following step-by-step guide:

To prepare:

Connect the cable or rope machine to the cable bar attachment.

On the cable stack, choose a weight that you feel comfortable lifting.

Adjust the bar so that it hangs from the top pulley at chest level.

With your palms facing the floor, grab the bar with an overhand grip while facing the machine.

Your feet should be hip-width apart, and your knees should be slightly bent.

At a 90-degree angle, your elbows should be resting.

Ready to begin:

Make sure your back is straight and your core is engaged by tucking your elbows in at your sides.

Before you begin, take a deep breath.

Exhale and push down, extending your arms straight out in front of you.

Maintain a small bend in your elbows (don't completely lock them out).

Before continuing the workout, hold this stance for 2 seconds and inhale.

Return the bar or handle to the beginning position while breathing, keeping your elbows in their fixed position.

Repeat.

Check out this video of the steps involved in a triceps pushdown for your better understanding:

Benefits of triceps pushdown: Why should you do it?

Regularly and correctly performing triceps pushdowns helps in the following ways:

1) Gaining strength

The stability of your shoulders and elbows will improve as you develop your triceps. Triceps strength will also allow you to lift greater weight and build strength in your other arm muscle groups.

The triceps pushdown is a great exercise for athletes, bodybuilders, and anybody looking to strengthen their arms. This workout can help you get stronger to achieve your goals. It can increase your efficiency whether you're throwing a ball, carrying big goods at work, or simply want to improve the visual appeal of your arms.

2) More muscles are worked

Correctly hitting the pushdown means more muscles are engaged. Although this mostly targets your triceps, it can also target supporting muscles like the core, back, and shoulders.

3) Toned arms

Triceps pushdowns target the triceps' medial and lateral heads. This workout can tone the muscles on the back of your arms and promote shoulder joint stabilization with perfect form and consistent practice.

Tips to remember to avoid common mistakes

To get the most out of the triceps pushdown, remember to avoid some common mistakes. Here are some tips to guide you through:

1) Elbows flaring

During the downward push, avoid your elbows from flaring outward. This cancels the triceps effort and puts unnecessary tension on your shoulders.

2) Use both arms

Make sure you're pushing down evenly and smoothly with both arms.

3) Not to hunch your back

To force the weight down, you should not hunch over at the back and shoulders. To ensure that your triceps are fully engaged, lean forward slightly and bend your knees slightly as you push down. This position guarantees that all of the muscle's components are similarly engaged.

4) Don't curl

Many curl their wrists at the bottom of each pushdown in the hopes of performing a "full" repetition. Curling your wrist, on the other hand, relieves triceps tightness while putting unnecessary stress on your wrist.

5) Keep elbows tucked

During the action, many people let their elbows wobble back and forth. While this momentum allows you to lift more weight, you are using your lats to accomplish the movement. If you want to focus on your triceps, keep your elbows tucked under your body. This will result in a significantly superior triceps contraction.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried some of triceps pushdown? Yess!! No, I haven't 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh