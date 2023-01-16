Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis) is an illness that can affect everyone, not just athletes. Repetitive arm motions weaken the arm muscles and start ripping the tendons that connect the muscle to the bone.

It can cause discomfort when you bend or straighten your arms, grasp or lift objects, or perform. The majority of people find relief without undergoing surgery.

What exactly is tennis elbow?

It is the overuse of injuries that develop when tendons (tissues that connect muscles to bones) become overloaded, causing inflammation, degeneration, and possible tearing. Athletes who grip their racquets too tightly are prone to it. However, anyone can create this painful condition, known medically as lateral epicondylitis.

Causes of tennis elbow include

Repetitive hand movements can fatigue your forearm muscles. This muscle is connected to the bony nudge located on the outside of the elbow by a single tendon (lateral epicondyle).

The tendon takes on more of the load as your muscle fatigues. Overloading can result in inflammation and pain, known as tendinitis. Overloading can eventually lead to tendinosis, a degenerative condition. Tendinitis and tendinosis, when combined, can result in tendon tearing.

They can be triggered by a sudden arm or forearm injury. In rare cases, people develop the illness for no obvious cause (idiopathic tennis elbow).

Common symptoms include:

Common symptoms of tennis elbow include:

Tenderness and pain on the outside of the elbow

Weakness in the forearm and wrist

Pain that gets worse while gripping objects

If anyone suspects they are in such pain, it is important to seek medical attention. A healthcare professional can confirm the diagnosis and recommend a treatment plan.

Tennis elbow treatment may include:

Physical therapy to improve strength and flexibility in the affected arm

Bracing or taping to support the affected area

Injections of corticosteroids to reduce inflammation

Surgery if other treatments are not effective

How to manage the symptoms -

Rest the affected arm as much as possible

Apply ice to the impacted area a few times a day for 15-20 minutes.

Use an over-the-counter pain reliever, such as ibuprofen or naproxen, as directed

Avoid activities that aggravate your symptoms

Gradually return to your normal activities as your symptoms improve

Avoid repetitive motions that put stress on the elbows proper technique when playing sports or doing other activities

Prevention -

Avoid repetitive motions that put stress on the elbow

Use proper technique when playing sports or doing other activities

Stretching of the elbows

Take frequent breaks when doing activities that involve repetitive motions

Use equipment that is appropriate for your skill level and body type

In conclusion, it is a common condition caused by repetitive motions that put stress on the tendons in the elbow. Symptoms include pain, tenderness, and weakness in the forearm and wrist.

Treatment options include rest, ice, tennis elbow therapy, medication, and in severe cases surgery. By seeking medical attention and following preventative measures, you can alleviate the symptoms and prevent the condition from reoccurring.

