Does Tennis Elbow Ever Go Away? 6 Exercises to Help Ease the Pain Caused by It

Tennis elbow, also called lateral epicondylitis, mainly occur due to inflammation in the forearm muscles that are attached to your elbow. It can also be caused by irritation and overuse due to repetitive activities. Tennis elbow generally goes away on its own with proper rest. However, there are certain things you can do to ease the pain caused by it.

If caught early enough, it can be treated with pain relievers, ice packs, and tennis elbow exercises. Most of the exercises particularly work on your fingers and wrists and gently stretches the tendons as well as the muscles in your elbow and forearm. As your forearm muscles get strengthened, it takes the strain off the tendons attached to your elbows, and further allows the pain to ease down.

Here are some of the best exercises for tennis elbow pain:

1.) Wrist extension:

Works on: wrist extensor muscles

Wrist extension exercise works on your wrist extensor muscles i.e. the muscles that allow your wrists to bend. These muscles are small in size, are connected to your elbow and are subject to overuse.

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit straight and hold a low weight dumbbell in your hand. Make sure your palms are facing down.

Now place your elbow on your knee and slowly extend your wrist while curling it inwards.

Keep the rest of your forearm still and isolate your wrist while curling it.

Repeat the move at least 10 to 15 times on each side.

If holding a dumbbell is too difficult for you, then perform the exercise with no weight.

2.) Towel twist:

Works on: wrist flexors and wrist extensors

Wrist flexors and extensors are those groups of muscles that are subject to overuse and are more prone to inflammation, pain and injuries.

Step-by-step instructions:

Roll a towel loosely and hold each end with both your hands.

Keep your back straight and shoulders relaxed.

Slowly start to twist your towel in opposite directions.

Repeat the desired number of repetitions and then do the same in the reverse direction.

3.) Mobilize stretch:

Works on: wrists

Muscle knots or muscle trigger points are often the major factors in tennis elbow problems. Mobilizing stretching can help stimulate the affected muscles and ease the pain.

Step-by-step instructions:

Start by sitting straight on the edge of a bench or a chair.

Place your palms down and point your fingers backwards.

Slightly lean your body into the same position to increase the intensity of the move.

Now change the position by laying the back side of your hands down but your fingers should still point backwards.

Lean into the position.

Complete the desired number of repetitions on both sides.

4.) Fist clench:

Works on: fingers, long flexor tendons and thumb

Tennis elbow problems often lead to poor grip. Fist clench works on the long flexor tendons in your fingers and thumbs and improves your grip.

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit straight with your forearm properly resting on a table or any flat surface just in front of you.

Hold a rolled-up towel or a small ball in your hand.

Squeeze the ball for a few seconds.

Release and again repeat at least 10 times.

Switch sides and complete the desired repetitions.

5.) Supination with dumbbell:

Works on: supinator muscles

The supination exercise works on the large muscles in your forearms that are attached to your elbows, i.e. the supinator muscles. This muscle allows you to rotate your palm in every direction.

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit straight on a chair. Keep your elbows on your knee.

Hold a low weighted dumbbell in a vertical position.

Slowly rotate your arm in a way that your palms turn upwards.

Return to the initial position.

Make sure to keep the exercise isolated, i.e. just rotate your lower arm. Keep your upper arm and elbows motionless.

Perform the desired number of repetitions on each side.

6.) Wrist flexion:

Works on: wrist flexors

The wrist flexor muscles connect to your elbow and work just opposite the wrist extensors.

Step-by-step instructions:

Sit on a chair or a bench.

Hold a low weighted dumbbell in your hand. Keep your palms upwards.

Place your elbow resting on your knee.

Now slowly try to flex your wrist by curling it towards your body.

Isolate your wrist and keep the rest of your arm motionless.

Repeat at least 10 times on both sides.

Try the above-discussed exercises to help strengthen your arm muscles and prevent tennis elbow pain. Strengthening your forearm muscles can go a long way in assisting you to avoid problems in the future. However, do not start any type of forearm exercise until the inflammation has subsided as the exercise may make the pain worse. It is also best to talk to a doctor before starting your exercise routine to ensure it is safe and effective.

