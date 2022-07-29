5 Best Forearm Exercises for Men

It’s beneficial to know forearm exercises, as the forearms are an important part of the arms. While the biceps and triceps form the upper arm, one cannot ignore the forearms.

A lot of the movements target the forearms in some shape or form, but it’s important to do exercises that primarily focus on the forearms.

Forearm Exercises for Strength and Endurance

Here are five forearm exercises to help you strengthen your forearms and improve grip strength:

1) Wrist Roller

This is the most common forearm exercise. You’ll often see many doing this exercise at the gym. To do this exercise, you need to extend your arms in front of you, and hold the roller in your palms.

Twist the roller to bring the weight upward, and twist it in the opposite direction to lower ir. Usually, the weight taken for wrist rollers is extremely light but can be rather heavy for the forearms.

2) Reverse Barbell Wrist Curl

This exercise requires you to put the barbell behind your back and hold it with a grip where your fingers face outwards.

Keep your arms straight, and rotate the barbell towards your forearms from the wrist joint. You should try to pull the barbell towards you using the forearm muscles to pull the barbell towards you.

3) Dumbbell Wrist Curl

To do this exercise, take a slightly heavier dumbbell. Place your wrist on your knees, with your palms facing upwards, allowing the palms to hang towards the feet.

Curl the dumbbell towards your forearm, and try to bring it as close to the forearm as possible. Ensure that only your wrist is moving, and you’re using the forearm muscles, not the biceps, to pull the dumbbell.

4) Reverse Curl

You can do reverse curls with a straight bar, EZ-bar, dumbbells or cables. To do this exercise, hold the dumbbell or the barbell with a grip where your fingers are towards you. Pull the bar towards you, the same motion you use for a bicep curl.

Usually, this exercise is considered a bicep exercise, but it also helps with improving grip and forearm strength.

5) Farmer’s Walk

This is a forearm exercise many do on their leg days but it's not widely spoken about.

To do this exercise, you need to hold two heavy dumbbells with both hands, and walk a distance, which could be the length of the gym floor. When doing so or whichever distance that suits you, make sure to have a strong grip on the dumbbell, and walk slightly faster than usual.

The idea is to allow your forearm muscles to take on the stress of the dumbbells as the primary muscle. Otherwise, muscle groups such as biceps and triceps take over during dumbbell exercises.

Forearm exercises may not be in your everyday workout routine, but it’s important to add them to ensure your arms have an overall development.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far