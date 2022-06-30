5 Best At-Home Exercises You Can Do to Get Bigger Arms

It’s important to be aware of the best at-home exercises for bigger arms, as you may not always have the time to go to the gym. Moreover, when you’re at the gym, the focus largely goes towards bigger muscle groups, such as chest, lats and legs.

However, when you’re working out at home, or you have some time in hand to devote towards your fitness, you should focus on the muscle groups that act as secondary muscles in the gym, such as biceps, triceps and shoulders.

Best at-home exercises for bigger arms

What you’ll need are a pair of dumbbells. It’s best that you purchase a pair that's slightly heavier.

That's because the more you work out, the more your muscles will grow. If you pick a lighter weight, you’ll have to upgrade to a heavier weight as the muscles grow.

On that note, here're five best at-home exercises to get bigger arms:

1) Diamond push ups

One of the best at-home exercises is bodyweight movements. The most effective exercise for triceps is push-ups. Keep your palms close together so that the pressure is on your triceps and not on your chest muscles.

Ideally, you should try to get as close to the ground as possible before pushing yourself back up. Ensure to engage your triceps when pushing your body up.

2) Tricep extensions

Another exercise that can help with your triceps are extensions. You can start by doing double hand tricep extensions using a heavy dumbbell. As your muscles grow and strength increases, you should try single-hand tricep extensions.

However, you should maintain a muscle-mind connection so that you’re pushing the weight with your triceps and not your palms.

3) Chin-ups

Coming to your biceps, one of the best at-home exercises to do is chin-ups. You’ll require a chin-up bar or anything that allows you to pull yourself.

If you keep a wide grip, the primary focus will be on growing the lat muscles. To ensure the focus is on your biceps, you need to keep a close grip when doing chin-ups.

4) Concentration Curls

This is an exercise you should do at home if you have dumbbells. Otherwise, heavy bottles work as well.

When you do Concentration Curls, keep a strong muscle-mind connection. You need to pull with your biceps and not your forearms. It’s quite easy for the forearms to take over during this exercise.

5) Pike Push-Ups

If you’re planning to grow your arms, you cannot ignore your shoulders. One of the best at-home exercises for shoulders is pike push-ups. It requires you to keep your feet on an elevated platform.

If this is the first time you are doing this exercise, start with a low elevation level before moving higher. As your strength and muscle endurance improves, you can move your feet higher.

Bottom Line

If you want to grow your arms, doing the above-mentioned exercises will help but you also need to focus on your diet. You can add muscle mass if you're on a calorie surplus and lose weight on a calorie deficit.

There's a way to add muscle mass and lose weight at the same time, but it takes quite a bit of measuring your food every day to switch from surplus to deficit when required.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far