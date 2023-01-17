Concentration Curl Exercise – Should You Be Doing It?

Concentration curls are among the most efficient isolation exercises for the biceps. If you are looking to build your biceps, then you should definitely be doing this exercise.

Focus is key during concentration curls to maintain proper form and channel all of your effort into working the muscle groups that you want to develop. The trouble will be worthwhile, though. The concentrated focus on your biceps that these curls provide is a direct result of the exercise's positioning. If you focus on your arms specifically, you'll have a better chance of seeing results.

In this article, we will talk about why you should be doing this exercise, how to do it, and more.

Concentration Curl Technique

The concentration curl may appear simple, and in some ways, it is. Check out how to do it below. You can also check out these bicep workouts at home to build strong arms.

Step 1

Assume a seated position on the edge of a weight bench, with your knees spread wide. Take hold of a dumbbell in your left hand. Keep your spine straight and lean forward. Hold your upper arm (triceps) against your inner left thigh for support.

Lean forward and brace your upper arm against the inner left calf or shin if you need more room to accommodate your stomach and/or chest. The ideal position is one in which the upper arm is perpendicular to the floor. If you need more space, you can prop up your right foot on a bumper plate or step.

Strong biceps are necessary for lifting strength (Image via Pexels @Anete Lusina)

Step 2

Brace your abs and glutes before you begin the curl. To maintain equilibrium, squeeze your (empty) right hand and hold it away from your body. If you don't have access to a weight bench, you can use your right knee as a handhold.

Lift the weight up using only your biceps. Keep your upper arm still and hold a strong contraction for a beat at the end of your range of motion.

Step 3

After pausing at the top, lower the weight gradually and deliberately. Allow your arm to fully straighten, which may cause the backside of your wrist to brush against your ankle or lower calf.

Restring and do repetitions. Make sure that the number of repetitions you do on each side is equal.

Do not rush the lowering process of this lift. Don't let gravity pull the load down on you; instead, fight it off.

Arm strengthening exercises are an essential part of upper body workouts (Image via Pexels @Andrea Piacquadio)

How many sets and reps should you do?

Perform three to four sets of six to eight reps on each side for maximum strength.

Aim for three to four sets of eight to twelve reps per side, working up to failure with each set.

For stamina, perform three to four sets of 15 to 20 reps using a light but challenging weight.

Getting to failure in this exercise is a good idea because of how the equipment is set up. As the difficulty of the exercise rises with each repetition, you should take extra care to maintain proper form.

Why Should you do Concentration Curls?

The following are some of the most important gains that can be made from regular concentration curl practice:

1) Concentration bicep curls can be used to tone your biceps. These curls are among the best exercises for shaping your biceps because they work both the long head and short head of the muscle.

2) Arms can be strengthened by performing concentration curls. These curls work the triceps in the back of the upper arm, the brachialis in the elbow, and the brachioradialis in the forearm when performed through their full range of motion.

3) Concentration bicep curls make it easier to perfect your lifting form. By forcing you to maintain a static, single-minded focus on the movement at hand, this curl's stance makes it impossible to gain momentum or become distracted from the task at hand. These curls are a great way to hone your lifting form for the barbell curl and the deadlift.

Hammer concentration curls are a good variation to try (Image via Pexels @Andres Ayrton)

3 Variations of Concentration Curls

Once you've mastered the fundamentals of the concentration curl, you can progress to one of three variants:

1) The first type of concentration curl is the standing dumbbell concentration curl, which is performed by bending forward at the hips and bringing the arm down to the shins.

2) These kind of curls typically require a supinated grip, with the palm facing away from the body, but the hammer curl reverses that, with the palm facing in.

3) The cable concentration bicep curl uses a cable pulley machine to maintain a consistent tension on the bicep throughout the entire exercise.

Building larger biceps is a primary goal for many weightlifters. If your biceps aren't showing any growth and you want them to grow, concentration curls are a great way to target those muscles so that you can stimulate new growth. This bicep move won't require any countermovement from your shoulders or reliance on your back's strength. Maintaining proper form and striving for powerful contractions will put you in a position to make rapid progress. Check out these bicep curl variations to build muscle.

