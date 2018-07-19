Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Bicep Workouts At Home To Build Strong Arms

Antriksh Jaiswal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Jul 2018

Your biceps are one of the best show muscles in your body and muscular arms certainly make you look good and fit. So why not work on them and make them look even better?

Enter
Regular bicep exercises can help you build strong arms.

If we look at the anatomy of the bicep, it is a muscle known as ‘The Bicep Brachii’ and is comprised of two parts; the long head and the short head. The primary movements of the biceps are to be able to flex and supinate the arm.

You don’t need to go to the gym because a pair of dumbbells at home is more than enough for you to work on your arms, and, in particular, biceps. It is important for you to understand that doing the biceps workout at home once in a blue moon will not help your cause. Regularity and consistency are two important factors if you want to reach a certain level of fitness. So hustle up and do these bicep workout at home with dumbbells.

#1 Standing Dumbbell Curls


The standing dumbbell biceps curl is a traditional bicep exercise that develops density and strength. This exercise should always be performed with a controlled motion.

Instructions:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in each hand, stand straight shoulder width apart and with a braced core.

Step 2: Allow the dumbbells to hang at arm's length with palms facing forward.

Step 3: Without moving your upper arms, bend your elbows and curl the dumbbells until your biceps are fully contracted and the dumbbells are at shoulder level. Remember to exhale while performing this.

Step 4: Pause for a second and slowly allow the weights to return to the starting position with arms fully extended by inhaling.

Important Tip: Keep your elbows stationary and tucked at your sides. Make sure to squeeze the biceps at the top of the lift. Be sure to lower the weight all the way until your arms are fully extended. Do two sets of 13 reps each with a break of 30 seconds between each set. 

Next Up: Standing Hammer Curls

 

