6 Intense Burpee Workouts You Should Do For Maximum Impact

Burpees are excellent for toning the muscles in the upper and the lower body

The burpee is a very popular strength training exercise that targets the entire body with greater intensity. This exercise often finds a place in warm-up routines, high-intensity training programs and cardio exercises due to its high versatility and extraordinary effectiveness.

However, quite a lot of people are bored performing the simple burpee, and few may even want an increased challenge and added variety in their training program. Due to the versatility of the burpee, it offers several variations, which could be performed by people of different age groups and diverse skill levels to activate various muscle groups with unrivalled precision.

Let us look closer at the six variations of the burpee workout that you could add to your training program for increased activation of the target muscle group.

#1 Decline Burpee

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with feet positioned shoulder-width apart, and place your arms on the side and parallel to the body. Ensure that you are standing in front of a raised platform and are facing away from it.

Step 2: Squat and transition yourself into a plank position. Rather than positioning your feet on the floor, place your toes on the raised platform and perform a declined push-up.

Step 3: Bring your knees close to the chest and jump to get into the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: Have a higher platform for increased activation of the core muscles.

#2 Mountain Climber Burpee

The explosive movement of the mounter climbers ensures that the entire core and the muscles in the lower body are activated to a greater extent than the standard burpee.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand straight with feet positioned shoulder-width apart while placing the arms on the side and parallel to the body.

Step 2: Squat and transition yourself into a plank position. Bring your left leg towards the chest and then pull your right knee while pushing the left leg outwards. Perform this motion for 30 seconds.

Step 3: Bring the legs towards the chest and jump to return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Perform the exercise while wearing a weighted vest for added resistance and improved customisability.

Next up: Burpee Push-Up

