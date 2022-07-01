7 Best Therapeutic Exercises for Tennis Elbow

Tennis elbow, also known as lateral epicondylitis, is a condition where the tendons in the forearms are strained, thereby causing pain and inflammation. This injury is quite common among people who play racquet sports, thus giving it the name tennis elbow. However, it is also common among plumbers, painters, and people with heavy and continuous computer usage jobs.

Tennis elbow is primarily caused by inflammation and irritation of the tendons outside of your elbows and include symptoms such as swelling around the elbow and pain in the arm. If diagnosed early enough, it can be easily treated at home with ice, rest, and pain relievers. However, doing specific exercises can also help reduce pain and swelling and prevent recurrence.

1. Towel twist

The towel twist exercise targets the wrist flexors and wrist extensors, which are subject to overuse and helps reduce inflammation and pain.

To perform:

Sit on a chair with your back absolutely straight. Keep your shoulders relaxed.

Hold a towel with both your hands and start to twist it in the opposite direction with each hand.

Repeat the movement a few times.

Change the direction and repeat 10 times.

2. Wrist extension

Wrist extension is an effective exercise for tennis elbow that mainly targets your wrist extensor muscles (the muscles responsible for bending your wrists). Though small, these muscles connect to your elbow and are subject to overuse.

To perform:

Sit straight up and hold a lightweight dumbbell in your left hand with your palm facing down.

Keep your elbow on your knee and straighten your wrist while curling it towards your body.

Make sure to keep the rest of your arm still when curling the dumbbell.

Repeat a few times on each side.

If holding the weight is too difficult for you, perform this exercise without any weights.

3. Wrist flexion

The wrist flexion works just opposite to your wrist extensors and targets your flexors, which are other muscles that are also connected to your elbows.

To perform:

Sit and hold a lightweight dumbbell in your hand.

Keep your palm facing up and allow your elbow to rest on your knee.

While keeping your palm facing the ceiling, flex your wrist and curl it towards your body.

Isolate your wrist and keep the rest of your arm still.

Complete the desired number of repetitions on each side.

4. Supination with a dumbbell

Supination with a dumbbell is another effective exercise for the tennis elbow. The supinator muscles are responsible for rotating your palm up and are involved in specific movements that can possibly cause a tennis elbow.

To perform:

Sit straight up and hold a lightweighted dumbbell in your hand vertically. Keep your elbow on your knee.

Now, allow the dumbbell to help rotate your arm out while turning your palm up.

Turn your hand back in the opposite direction so that your palm faces down.

Repeat a few times on each side.

Keep your elbow and upper arm still and just move your lower arm during this exercise.

5. Fist clench

If a tennis elbow has reduced your grip strength, then this exercise is very helpful. It works the tendons in your fingers and thumbs and improves your grip, which then helps improve your overall ability to undertake daily activities.

To perform:

Sit tall with your forearm resting on a table or any other flat surface.

Hold a rolled-up towel or ball in your hand.

Squeeze the ball and hold for a few breaths.

Release and repeat the movement.

Switch arms and repeat again.

6. Mobilize stretch

Muscle knots are often a major factor in tennis elbows, however, stretching can work and stimulate all the affected muscle groups.

To perform:

Sit on the edge of a chair.

Keep your palms down on your thighs and your fingers pointed back.

Lean forward in this position to deepen the stretch.

Now change the position. Lay the back of your hands down and your fingers pointed backward.

Lean again as much as you can.

Complete the desired number of repetitions.

7. Isometric contractions

To perform:

Hold your right hand in a neutral position using your left hand to support it.

Start to bend your wrist backward slowly.

Bend your wrist with moderate intensity as far back as you feel comfortable.

Release and change hands.

Takeaway

If you have had a tennis elbow or are recovering from one, try this list of exercises to help improve and strengthen your forearm muscles. However, do not start these exercises until swelling and inflammation have reduced, as it may aggravate the pain. Also, talk to your doctor or physical therapist before starting an exercise session to get a complete evaluation of your condition.

