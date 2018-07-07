5 Most Effective Wrist Exercises to Strengthen Your Wrists

Dumbbells can be used to strengthen your wrists.

The wrists are a complex joint full of bone, ligaments, connective tissue, muscles and nerves. It also has multiple ranges of movement—flexion and extension (moving the palm backward or forward relative to the forearm), adduction and abduction (moving the hand from side to side).

Do you feel pain in your wrists when you lift a barbell or a dumbbell? Heavy weights can create a lot of stress and tension in your wrists. So let’s not neglect these joints as it can hamper your day to day activities.

Wrist exercises help increase flexibility and functionality. They also help reduce the risk of developing inflammation around certain joints. Stretching is one of the most effective ways of preventing a strain and it can also be used as a preventive measure to ease slight pain.

Here are some of the wrist workouts that can help you to strengthen your wrists.

#1 Ball Squeeze

The ball squeeze exercise helps in increasing your grip strength. It can also increase strength and improve range of motion in individuals who suffer from osteoarthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome.

Instructions:

Step 1: Hold the ball in one hand, and work up to a vice-like grip.

Step 2: Wrap your thumb and fingers around the ball, and hold it in front of your, periodically squeezing it. Work up to a minute here.

Step 3: While still squeezing the ball, raise your hand up and above your head. Hold and squeeze for an extra minute.

Step 4: Hold your hand to your side, and repeat the squeeze technique for another minute. Pass the ball to your other hand and repeat the above routine.

Important Tip: Do 2-3 reps of 60 seconds each. Instead of the squeeze ball you can also use the hand grippers which has a tension spring in the middle and comprises of two handles.

