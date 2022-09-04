6 Best Dumbbell Exercises for Men to Build Long Head Biceps

It's important to build the long head biceps, and there are specific exercises for the same.

Considering the importance of these workouts in the bicep workout routine, let's have a look at what the long head is and its functions.

What is the Bicep Long Head?

The biceps are made up of two heads - long and short. The short head is responsible for making the biceps appear fuller and voluminous, while the long head is responsible for the bicep peak.

If you want to have a well-developed set of bicep muscles, you need to build long head biceps and short head biceps. The long bicep head is the outer part of the muscles, which means it gives the muscle group the aesthetic appearance along with enabling it to become stronger.

Unfortunately, every bicep exercise works on the short head and the long head. It’s not possible to isolate the two heads with one exercise or the other. However, there are certain exercises that can help build long head biceps by having a more intense effect on the long head over the short head.

Dumbbell Exercises to Build Long Head Biceps

The following six dumbbell exercises can help men build their long head biceps:

1) Incline Dumbbell Curl

You need a pair of dumbbells and an incline bench for this exercise.

To do it:

Adjust the bench slightly beyond 90-degrees.

Place your back against the incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand.

Proceed to do dumbbell curls, and ensure you’re letting your arms stretch all the way before beginning another rep.

2) Hammer Curl

You need a pair of dumbbells for this exercise.

To do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in one hand, and place your arms on your sides.

Pull the dumbbell towards your biceps using a neutral grip (palms facing each other).

Control the negative as you lower the dumbbell to maximize the impact on the biceps.

3) Close Grip Preacher Curl

You can do this exercise to build long head biceps using dumbbells or barbells. It’s best to do it with a barbell if you have access to a preacher curl bench. If you use an incline bench, use dumbbells.

To do this exercise:

Hold the dumbbell, and place your arms on the incline bench. Your underarms should be locked on the top part of the bench.

Keeping a close grip and ensuring your upper arm and elbows are firmly on the pad, proceed to do bicep curls.

It’s important to do a full stretch before pulling the barbell for another rep.

4) Cross Body Hammer Curl

This exercise only requires a pair of dumbbells.

To do it:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and place it on your sides.

You need to do a similar motion to hammer curls, but the dumbbell should move across the body.

Keeping your elbows steady, move the dumbbells while your palms face towards the upper body.

5) Drag Curl

Drag curls are an uncommon dumbbell exercise to build long head biceps. You will need a pair of dumbbells for this exercise.

To do a drag curl:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and place them on your sides.

Pull the dumbbell upwards using your biceps but instead of your forearms moving upwards, the upper arms should move.

At the top of the motion, the upper arms should be almost parallel to the floor, while the forearms should form an angle with the upper body.

6) Concentration Curl

You will need a pair of dumbbells and a bench for this exercise to build long head biceps.

To do this exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand.

Place your right upper arm on your right inner thighs, and extend your arms downwards.

Do a bicep curl by using the thigh as a support for the upper arm.

Your elbow shouldn’t sway back and forth, and your upper arm shouldn’t leave your thigh at any point.

Repeat for your left biceps.

Bottom Line

To build long head biceps, you need to include the aforementioned exercises in your workout routine.

Additionally, you must give your biceps enough rest for the muscle fibers to grow back thicker and stronger. Finally, nutrition, especially protein, is extremely important for the fibers to grow, as proteins are the building blocks for muscles.

