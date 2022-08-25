5 Best Exercises Using Plyo Box for Lower Body Strength

A plyometric box or a plyo box is versatile gym equipment that allows you to functionally strengthen your body muscles.

Plyo boxes are available in different heights to give exercisers a good variety of challenges during their workout. From strength training exercises to explosive and stability moves, there is a plethora of exercises you can do using a simple box.

These exercises help improve coordination and strength, and also boost fat loss and improve overall sports performance.

In this article, we'll have a look at some of the best plyo box exercises, particularly for the lower body.

Plyo Box Exercises to Boost Lower Body Strength

The following exercises primarily target the lower body muscles, including the legs and glutes, while improving cardiovascular health.

Before starting any of them, make sure the box is sturdy and doesn’t slide or wobble. Perform a quick warm-up to activate your muscles, and also do not forget to wear comfortable shoes. Once you are good to go, start with these five plyo box lower body exercises:

1) Lateral Step-up

Lateral step-ups largely target the side of the hips and buttocks. To make the move challenging, you can hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Here’s how to do lateral step-ups:

With a plyo box on your right, step up on the box with your right foot, and bring your left knee up to your hip height.

Keep your core engaged to help with balance throughout the move.

Step your left foot back down, and tap your right foot to the floor to complete one rep.

Continue for the desired number of reps, and slowly increase your step-up speed.

Switch sides, and repeat for an equal number of reps.

2) Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squats are an amazing exercise that targets every lower body muscle and improves endurance.

Here’s how to do Bulgarian split squats on a plyo box:

Stand tall with the box against your back.

Place your left toe on top of the box behind you and your right foot under you.

Keeping both feet at shoulder-distance apart, lower your body till it reaches a 90-degree angle with both knees.

Make sure to put most of the force in your right heel as you press back up to the start.

Complete a few reps, and switch legs to repeat.

3) Box Jump

Box jumps are a great plyo box move that targets the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings while getting your heart rate up.

Here’s how to do box jumps:

Stand straight facing the box, and keep your feet under your shoulders.

Move your arms overhead, and lower your body into a partial squat position.

Sweep both arms behind your upper body, and simultaneously jump on the box as forcefully as you can.

Land in a slight crouch position to reduce the force on the knee joints.

Complete as many reps as you can.

4) Box Calf Raise

Box calf raises are an excellent exercise that largely works on the calves while improving overall leg strength.

Here’s how to do box calf raises:

With your feet slightly narrower than shoulder-distance apart, stand straight with your heels off the box.

Shift your bodyweight to the balls of your feet, and slowly raise your heels pressing on your toes.

Lower down your heels till they reach below box height.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and drive your tiptoes back up to the starting position.

Complete as many reps as you can.

5) Switch Lunge

Switch lunges are another amazing lower body exercise that works on the glutes, hip flexors, quadriceps, calves, and hamstrings.

Here’s how to do switch lunges:

Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart, and take a standard lunge position with your left foot on the box and right leg bent.

Once you're in this position, jump high into the air while switching legs mid-air. Land with your right foot on the box and left leg behind you.

Continue for as many reps as you can.

Takeaway

In addition to the aforementioned exercises, there are other plyo box workouts you can incorporate into your strength training routine.

You may also choose different height options and exercise patterns to train your body in new and different ways. However, the most crucial thing to keep in mind is to use the correct form, and perform each move safely.

