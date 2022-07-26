5 Best Resistance Band Exercises for Men to Build Muscles

Whether you're a beginner or an advanced exerciser, using a resistance band can be an effective way to develop strong muscles and add strength to your workout routine.

Bands help build toned muscles, as they allow for resistance without adding weight, which makes them easier to use. They engage stabilising muscles and offer extra intensity.

They also don’t come with the risk of injuries that are common when using heavy weights. The key to making the most of your resistance band exercises is to use a slow and controlled approach. Aim for slightly more reps and sets as you gain strength and pair your training with healthy nutrition.

If you want a change of pace during your workouts, instead of using barbells and dumbbells, give resistance band exercises a try.

Resistance Band Exercises for Strength and Muscles

Here's a look at five resistance band exercises for men to help improve their strength and build muscles:

1) Push-up

If you want to build upper-body strength and gain muscle in your chest, shoulders, abs and triceps, look no further than push-ups. Additionally, adding a band will make this exercise even more challenging. They're easy to use compared to balancing a weight plate on your back.

To do this exercise:

Loop a band around your back, and hold the end in each hand. Perform regular push-ups, and focus on power. Press your hands to the floor, and push your body upwards in a lockout as explosively as you can. Return to the starting position, and continue.

2) Squat

When using a resistance band for squats, your muscles will be under tension throughout the exercise, and you’ll benefit more with each rep.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight on the band, and get down into a squat position. Grab each handle of the band by the side of your body, and keep your palms facing in. Push your body up to straighten your legs, and pull the band up at the same time so that the band and your thighs are in the same line.

Go back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

3) Abdominal Curl

Abdominal curls are a great exercise to increase your core strength and develop abs muscles.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight, and hold the band at your chest level with your arms straight. Slowly start to curl your body down, keeping your abs engaged and spine making a curve to form the right position.

Curl your body up and down while inhaling as you go down and exhaling as you curl up. To make it even more challenging for your obliques, you may twist side-to-side, and squeeze the band out.

4) Biceps Curl

Banded biceps curls are a great exercise to build your biceps. However, you need to squeeze your muscles hard against the band at the top of the movement to correctly hit your biceps.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight on a resistance band, and hold it with an underhand grip. Keep the band at your shoulder width, and start to curl it up till your forearm reaches your biceps, and the band reaches your collar bone. Lower your hands, and continue for the desired number of reps.

5) Russian Twist

This exercise targets your obliques. Due to the increasing resistance of the band, it works on your muscles more effectively. However, you need to make sure the band is taut throughout the exercise and not hanging.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight on a mat or floor, with both legs together and extended straight in front of you. Loop the band around your feet, and grab each end firmly with your hands. Start twisting your torso and turning it from one side to the other. Continue the movement for a few seconds.

Bottom Line

When performing the aforementioned resistance band exercises, always keep in mind that your form is very significant for both the effectiveness of the exercise and also for your safety. So make sure to perform every move correctly, and keep your joints and muscles in alignment. Focus on controlled movements rather than rushing through exercises.

Moreover, if you're a beginner, it's recommended that you consult your doctor or physical therapist before starting these exercises. If you have any health concerns or any type of pain or injuries, check with your doctor to determine whether these poses are safe for you.

