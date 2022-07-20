7 Best Resistance Band Exercises to Fix Back Pain

A resistance band is an effective, portable and inexpensive way to fix back pain, and is excellent for strength training as well. Using resistance bands for a back workout can reduce jolted motions that are often experienced during the use of other exercise equipment and free weights.

The pressure from a resistance band allows the muscles to go through enhanced eccentric training, strengthening the muscles without the risk of pain and injuries. The more you pull, the more pressure you experience, making your back strong, protecting against injuries and reducing pain. You can get a resistance band of various intensity levels and use it for almost any exercise.

Resistance Band Exercises to Reduce Back Pain

Here's a look at seven resistannce band exercises to reduce back pain:

1) Single Arm Row

A single arm row with a resistance band primarily works on the shoulders and lats. This exercise helps reduce back and neck pain and also relieves muscle tightness.

Here’s how to do it:

Step on the band with both your feet, and grab one edge with your left hand. Allow the other end of the band to fall to the floor.

Step your right foot back; hinge at your hips, and allow your extended left arm to hang down.

Slowly pull your working arm using your lat to move your bent elbow back and up.

Straighten your arm down, and repeat the exercise.

Continue a few times, and keep switching your arms.

2) Lat Pull-down

A lat pull-down engages your lats. For this exercise, the band should be secured overhead on a pull-up bar with its handles hanging down.

Here’s how to do it:

Secure the band on a pull-up bar or a doorknob.

Hold both the ends of the band tightly, and kneel.

Make sure to keep your arm straight and your head and arms at the same level. Keep your gaze on the floor.

Start to pull the band, and bring your elbows back while squeezing your shoulder blades.

Return to the starting position, and repeat a few times more.

3) Bent-over Row

A bent-over row is done using a resistance band with handles. During this exercise, your traps, lats and other small muscles, such as the rhomboids, get engaged.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold the handles of the band firmly, and step on it with both your feet.

As you do that, cross the handles, and hinge your hips at a 45-degree angle. keeping your arms straight and your knees bent.

Keep your back straight, and pull your elbows back and up towards the wall behind you.

Use your lats to perform the movement.

Hold at the top position, and return to the start.

Repeat.

4) Single Leg Lift

A single leg lift with a resistance band is also an effective exercise to reduce back and hip pain. When doing this exercise, make sure to keep both your feet flat, and raise your leg from the core and not from your hip flexor muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on your back with your feet on the ground and knees bent properly.

Put a resistance band around both your ankles, and keep your arms to your sides at a 45-degree angle.

Start to lift your left leg, and drive your knee towards your chest.

Return to the start, and raise your right leg in the same way.

Repeat the exercise a few times on both sides.

5) Reverse Fly

A reverse fly with a band targets your rhomboid muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

With your feet at a shoulder-width distance, stand straight, and grab the handles of the band by extending your arms in front of you.

Tighten your core muscles, and start to pull the band apart.

As you do that, make sure to keep both your arms extended, and use your upper-mid back to initiate the movement.

When your arms perfectly reach out to your sides, reverse the movement, and return to the start.

Repeat.

6) Bird Dog

When performing a bird dog using a band, make sure to keep your spine neutral throughout the exercise. Do not move your body as you reach your leg and arm in the opposite direction.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a position on all your fours with your hands in line, with the shoulders and knees in line with your hips.

Put your left foot through the loop of the resistance band, and hold it tightly in your right hand.

Engage your core muscles, and reach your opposite leg and arm out to a straight position. Do not allow your leg to move out to the side.

Breathe easily, and bring both your leg and arm back to the starting position.

Repeat.

7) Rear Deltoid Squeeze

This exercise targets the back of your shoulders and also helps fix a hunched back.

Here’s how to do it:

Keeping your arms wider than your shoulder width and legs at shoulder width, hold the band tightly.

While keeping your knees bent, start to stretch the band, and pull your arms backwards.

Release the band to the starting position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

Whether you're a beginner or an avid exerciser, incorporating resistance bands into your workouts can be a productive way to build strength and eliminate back pain. Perform any exercise with only two to three sets, and focus on mastering the technique. Stop immediately if you experience pain or any type of discomfort.

