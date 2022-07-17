What Is the Bird Dog Exercise? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The bird dog is an easy bodyweight exercise that helps strengthen the core muscles, especially the abdominal muscles, lower back, thigh and butt. It also improves stability, promotes a neutral spine and reduces lower back pain. This exercise engages the body to target the core and also improves the range of motion and overall body posture.

As it's a bodyweight exercise that requires no fancy equipment, it can be incorporated into any core strengthening workout routine. The best part is – the bird dog exercise is suitable for individuals of all fitness levels - including seniors. It can be used to recover from hip and lower back pain, prevent injuries and improve spine health.

How to Do Bird Dog Correctly?

To do this exercise, you’ll require an exercise mat. You can keep a folded blanket or a cushion under your knees for extra support.

Start the exercise by taking a tabletop position on all your fours. Keep your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Keep a neutral spine, and engage your abdominal muscles.

While keeping your shoulder blades together, lift your left arm and right leg at the same time. Make sure to keep your hips and shoulders parallel to the ground.

Straighten your neck, and pull your chin towards your chest to look down at the mat.

Stay in this position for some time, and lower your body again to the tabletop position.

Perform the exercise using your other arm and leg; hold the position, and relax.

Complete three sets of ten reps.

Tips for Proper Alignment

Consider the following tips to ensure you're performing the exercise with the correct technique.

Do not rotate your pelvis.

Do not lift your legs too high, as that can compromise your balance. Also, make sure not to curve your spine past its neutral position.

If you're unable to move your arm and leg at the same time, try moving one leg at a time, and do not extend your arms. Once you feel confident enough to do that with stability, extend your opposite arm simultaneously with your leg.

Keep your spine in its natural position, and do not forget to engage your core muscles. That can help prevent your lower back from sagging.

Make sure to keep your neck stable and in line with your spine, and do not allow your chest to bend towards the mat.

Keep your shoulder blades down and back, and make sure they are away from your ears.

Perform each move slowly and with control, and maintain even breathing throughout the exercise.

Benefits of Bird Dog Exercise

The bird dog basically targets your rectus abdominis, glutes and erector spinae. All these muscles allow for stability and correct movement of the entire body. Along with these muscles, this exercise also engages your buttocks, gluteus maximus, trapezius and deltoids.

If you have lower back pain or you're looking for an exercise to strengthen your back muscles, the bird dog can be an effective exercise to help you get stronger. However, you must always make sure you're doing the exercise using proper form and technique so that you don’t injure yourself.

This exercise is also great for individuals with hypermobility, as it promotes good posture and balance. As this movement targets your erector spinae, it can potentially help encourage good posture.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Avoid these mistakes to get the most out of the Bird Dog exercise:

1) Wrong upper body position

When doing this exercise, be mindful of your upper body position. Do not bend your chest down, and also do not allow your shoulders to be near your ears.

2) Wrong spine posture

Do not allow your spine to curve excessively during exercise. Keep it in a natural position, and also make sure to keep your torso as straight as you can.

Bottom Line

You can include the Bird Dog exercise in any of your fitness routines, and aim to perform it for a few minutes every day. Just make sure to use proper technique and form to attain all the benefits of this productive bodyweight exercise.

The Bird Dog is a very effective full-body workout that's suitable for most people, including the elderly. Although it's safe, it's still best to talk to your physical therapist before starting this exercise if you have any medical conditions.

