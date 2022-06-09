7 Best Core Exercises to Reduce Abdominal Fat

Getting rid of that stubborn abdominal fat is not an easy task. You have to be consistent as well as patient to achieve that chiseled core you want. When it comes to losing belly fat, many people’s first choice is crunches, and while they are important for any core workout, they only work on one muscle group in your abdominal area.

However, there are some excellent core exercises that do not just target a single muscle. Instead, they work on the entire muscle group that makes up your core, resulting in a stronger and more sculpted core.

To really see the results, it is vital to incorporate core exercises that will not only help reduce abdominal fat but reduce your overall body fat percentage.

#1 Burpees

If you want to shed belly fat, you need to target as many muscles as you can, and burpees do just that. It is one of the most explosive exercises that hits almost every muscle from head to toe.

To perform:

Stand and keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Lower your body so that your palms rest on the ground about shoulder-width apart.

Push back your legs and take a push-up position. Perform 1 push up, quickly reverse the move and jump to end the exercise.

This completes 1 rep.

Do 10 reps.

#2 Front plank

The front plank is an essential exercise for developing and strengthening the core. It is not just a full-body exercise that works on oblique and abdominal muscles, but it targets other muscles as well, including your leg, arm, back and shoulder muscles.

To perform:

Take a position on all your fours. Keep both your hands on the floor under your shoulders.

Extend your legs behind you straight and make sure they are hip-width apart.

Now engage your abdominal muscle and try to keep it tight.

Hold the position while keeping your back straight and in a line with the rest of your body.

Squeeze your abdominal muscles and keep them engaged throughout the exercise.

#3 Bicycle crunch

Bicycle crunches are one of those core exercises that can deeply burn your upper and lower abdominal fat. This exercise is even more beneficial when it is done at a controlled pace and combined with deep breathing.

To perform:

Lie flat on your back on a flat surface. Keep your feet flat on the ground and your knees slightly bent.

Contract your abdominal muscles to stabilize your spine and pull your belly button inwards.

Lift your upper body off the mat slightly and retract your shoulders simultaneously.

Now begin the pedal motion with your right leg first, lifting your feet off the floor.

Bring your right knee towards your chest and above your waist. At the same time, extend your left leg away from your body.

While performing the cycling movement, rotate your torso and draw your left elbow towards your right knee.

Switch sides and perform the same movement.

#4 Thread the needle

Thread the needle not just targets your abdominal muscles, but also works on your obliques, deltoids, and lats.

To perform:

Take a side plank position. Keep your elbow directly under your shoulder.

Make sure your body is in a straight line with your legs and your feet are stacked together.

Lift your hips off the ground while lifting your arms simultaneously on the opposite side upwards.

Slowly rotate your feet followed by your torso as you turn to take the front plank position.

Move the arm that isn’t supporting your body across your underside.

Repeat the exercise in reverse motion and reach your arms again towards the ceiling to take the starting position.

#5 Mountain climber

The mountain climber is also a very effective core exercise that requires you to work overtime to maintain a balanced body every time you lift a foot off the ground.

To perform:

Take a push up position with your hands directly below your shoulders and your body in a straight line from your head to toe.

Lifting your left foot off the floor, take your left knee towards your chest.

Touch the floor with your left foot and then get back to the initial position.

Switch leg with each repetition.

#6 Dumbbell overhead lunge

For an amazing core chiseler workout, you can also add a dumbbell while performing lunges. As you perform this exercise and as you load weights with every rep, all your core muscles start to work together to help you keep the dumbbell directly above your head.

To perform:

Hold a pair of dumbbells (light to medium weight) in each hand.

Take the dumbbells overhead so that your palms get to face each other.

Do not lift your shoulders up by your ears. Keep your shoulders relaxed.

Slowly take a step forward into a lunge position, hold for a second and then take your back leg forward to keep both feet together.

Switch legs as you continue to walk forward.

#7 Thrusters

Thrusters are a multi-joint core exercise combining a squat and a shoulder press that helps burn your abdominal fat and also charges up your shoulders, quads, arms, and glutes.

To perform:

Grab two dumbbells or kettlebells and keep them on the back of your shoulders.

Bend your knees slightly into a squat position and make sure to keep your legs aligned with your shoulders.

Push through your legs and straighten them, while extending both your arms to raise the dumbbells straight above your head.

Squat down again, and repeat.

Takeaway

By practicing the core exercises mentioned above, you will definitely be well on your way to achieving a great physique. Along with these exercises, however, you can also include some other strength training and cardio workouts into your routine to make your fitness regimen even more effective.

And last, but certainly not the least, you have to keep a check on your nutrition for optimal results. No exercise or workout program (especially for the core) works well if your nutrition is poor. So make sure you're eating right and getting enough rest so your body can recover optimally from these grueling exercises!

