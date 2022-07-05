Spelt Flour: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Spelt flour is a nutrient-rich whole grain flour that has a nutty flavour and is high in protein.

Spelt or Triticum Spelta is a type of grain related to wheat, rye and barley. It has similar nutritional values and has gluten, like wheat. Moreover, spelt also has a similar appearance with wheat but has a slightly stronger husk and a few different nutritional components.

Spelt flour is available in most grocery shops, and you may find it in the baking or natural foods section. You can also purchase items made with spelt, like cookies, crackers, pasta and other snack products.

Nutritional Facts

Following is the nutritional value of one cup of spelt flour:

Protein – 10.7 grams

Calories – 246

Carbs – 51 grams

Fat – 1.7 grams

Fiber – 7.5 grams

Calcium – 19 mg

Niacin – 31%

Manganese – 92%

Phosphorous – 23%

Iron – 18%

Potassium – 277 mg

Zinc – 22%

Magnesium – 23%.

Additionally, it contains Vitamin B1 (thiamin), selenium, riboflavin, Vitamin B6, folate, Vitamin A and copper. It's also an excellent source of fibre and is high in carbs.

Health Benefits of Spelt Flour

Here are some of the primary health benefits of spelt flour:

1) Helps Improve Cholesterol Levels

Consuming foods that contain soluble fibre, like spelt, can help reduce cholesterol levels that get absorbed in the blood. Various studies suggest that soluble fibre not only lowers total cholesterol but also decreases bad cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein.

2) Controls Blood Pressure

Every one in three adults in the United States suffers from hypertension or high blood pressure. Having spelt combined with other whole grains has been shown to reduce high blood pressure due to the product’s high dietary fibre content. It also reduces blood sugar spikes and lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes.

3) Boosts Immunity

Spelt flour contains thiamin, which is known to boost the immune system and regulate various body mechanisms. It also eases several psychological issues such as anxiety and stress. Spelt is also considered one of the few cereal types that can potentially boast thiamin level.

4) Beneficial for Digestive System

Fibre, as well as other essential nutrients in this flour, can help improve the functioning of the digestive system by promoting good bacteria. Additionally, it can also reduce inflammation and regulate healthy and smooth digestion.

5) May Help in Weight Management

Including spelt along with a diet that is high in fibre can help in the maintenance of a healthy weight. It can also reduce the risk of obesity, and increased fibre intake can potentially aid in healthy weight loss.

6) Improves Blood Circulation

Various studies suggest that the high amount of iron in spelt flour can possibly improve overall blood circulation in the body.

Iron is important for the production of red blood cells, and when the RBC level is good, the overall blood flow throughout the body increases. That results in additional oxygenation to tissues and organs, increased energy levels and proper functional metabolism.

7) Helps Improve Bone Health

Spelt flour has a good amount of essential nutrients and vitamins that are necessary for healthy bones and joints. All these minerals and nutrients may contribute to the build-up of bone tissue, preventing bone problems, such as osteoporosis and other age-related issues that weaken the bones.

How Can You Add Spelt to your Diet?

You can use spelt flour as a substitute for whole wheat flour. However, if you are using the whole grain form, make sure to wash it well before using it, and soak it overnight to make it easier to digest.

Additionally, you can also use it as a substitute for other carb products in several dishes, such as spelt broth, risotto or stew. If you want to use this flour for baking, you may simply substitute half of your usual flour for spelt flour to attain a similar result.

Potential Risks

While spelt offers several health advantages, there are also a few potential risks. These include:

Blood Sugar Spike

Although whole-grain spelt is good for controlling blood sugar levels, refined varieties are higher on the glycemic index and can cause blood spikes.

Wheat Allergy or Gluten Intolerance

As spelt is also a form of wheat, it can cause problems for people with wheat and gluten allergies. Although it contains less gluten compared to conventional wheat, it can still be problematic for people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity and celiac disease.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Spelt contains FODMAPs – a chain of carbohydrates that can cause symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

