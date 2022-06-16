7 Best Foods You Can Eat to Boost Your Brain Power

Our brain is the centre of our body. It's responsible for almost everything our body does.

From keeping our lungs breathing and heart pumping to allowing us to feel, think and move, our brain is in charge of all our body functions. That’s why, it's always a good idea to keep the brain healthy and in peak working condition.

It's also important to note that the foods that we have can have a major impact on the overall health of our brain. Therefore, it's crucial to consume a brain-boosting diet to help support its long-term functionality and enhance specific mental activities, such as concentration and memory.

Here are seven foods to help improve your brain power:

1) Fatty fish

When it comes to brain-boosting foods, fatty fish top the list, as it contains omega-3 fatty acid – a very important component to develop nerve and brain cells. Omega-3 is also important for memory and learning. Examples of fish that comprise omega3 include trout, salmon, tuna, herring, mackerel and sardines.

2) Nuts

Nuts have also been proven to help preserve brain function. They contain Vitamin E and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, both of which can help prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s. These compounds help eliminate free radicals, which are brain cell-destroying elements, and offer protection from degenerative diseases.

You can have nuts as a stand-alone healthy snack, or include them as yogurt or cereal toppers. However, make sure you have nuts in moderation and do not consume them if you are allergic to tree nuts or peanuts. Alternatively, you can use seeds, as they may offer similar advantages.

3) Blueberries

Blueberries contain flavonoids, which is a health-promoting component that gives them their colour.

This pigment helps improve memory, general thinking and learning while reducing age-related memory and mental-ability issues. Blueberries also contain antioxidants that have been found to help enhance communication between brain cells.

You can just grab a handful of blueberries or include them in your cereal, salad, yogurt, pancakes or quick bread.

4) Broccoli

Broccoli contains loads of powerful plant compounds, such as essential antioxidants. Moreover, it's also rich in Vitamin K. One cup of cooked broccoli provides more than 100% of the RDI of Vitamin K.

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin that is very important for forming sphingolipids – a kind of fat found in brain cells. Various studies suggest that a higher intake of Vitamin K helps memory and cognitive behaviour.

Along with that, broccoli is also rich in compounds that give this vegetable its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which can help keep brain-damaging components at bay.

5) Eggs

Eggs are a good source of essential nutrients that are linked to brain power, including Vitamin B12, B6, choline and folate. Choline is a particularly key micronutrient that creates acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter that helps promote good memory and mood.

Studies have shown that intake of choline is linked with better memory function and a boost in overall brain power. Individuals who do not get enough choline may include eggs in their diet and attain its benefits.

6) Whole grains

Including whole grains in your everyday diet is another way to boost your brain and attain all the advantages of Vitamin E. Some whole-grain foods include:

Oatmeal

Brown rice

Barley

Bulgur wheat

Whole-grain bread, and so on.

7) Soybean products

Soy products are packed with polyphenols, including genistein and daidzein– a particular group of essential antioxidants.

These components act as antioxidants and provide a good range of health advantages to the body. Studies suggest that polyphenols help reduce the risk of diseases such as dementia and improve cognitive ability.

Takeaway

The foods mentioned above may potentially help improve an individual’s overall brain power, concentration and memory. Some of them can also help reduce the risk of age-related neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Along with maintaining a good diet, though, there are other things you can do as well to help promote your brain power. That includes getting proper sleep, not eating too little or too much, keeping yourself hydrated, reducing anxiety and stress, exercising every day, performing yoga or meditation, and reducing intake of alcohol and tobacco products.

