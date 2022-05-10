7 Effective Ways to Protect Your Body from Dehydration

Dehydration is quite a common concern during the summer season. Most people faint and even get heatstroke due to dehydration. Major causes of dehydration also include high fever, excessive heat exposure, diarrhea, vomiting, laxative and diuretic medications as well as a liquid imbalance caused by various health conditions.

The human body naturally loses excess water through urination and sweating, and when the body loses more water than it consumes, a person becomes dehydrated. Some of the major signs of dehydration include:

Dry mouth or dry cough

Headache and confusion

Weakness and dizziness

Low blood pressure

Tiredness

Constipation

Loss of appetite

Swollen feet

Muscle cramps

Dark yellow colored urine

Furthermore, dehydration can lead to kidney problems, cramping, and various other health issues. So, to prevent dehydration and protect your body from the summer heat, here are a few major tips you can follow.

Effective ways to prevent dehydration:

1.) Drink enough water throughout the day:

During the summer months, it is particularly important to drink water throughout the day. You shouldn’t wait until you are thirsty; instead, you must drink water at regular intervals, especially if you are outside or performing physical activity. You may also keep track of how many glasses of water you drink throughout the day so you may genuinely follow the routine every day.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. (Photo by Maurício Mascaro via pexels)

2.) Consume electrolyte drinks:

Electrolytes are essential minerals just like potassium, calcium and sodium. When you get dehydrated, your body loses electrolytes through sweating. So, to help compensate, you can drink electrolyte beverages or other drinks enhanced with electrolytes. You may find different electrolyte drinks in the market that you can easily buy and consume every day.

3.) Eat water-rich vegetables and fruits:

Fruits and vegetables also make for nutritious and hydrating snacks. Comprising about 80% to 90% of water, there are different fruits and vegetables that you can eat to keep your body cool and hydrated during summers. These include:

Oranges

Berries

Watermelons

Grapes

Cabbage

Carrots

Lettuce

Spinach, etc.

Frozen vegetables and fruits are just as healthy and hydrating as fresh ones, and sometimes they are even more nutritious.

4.) Drink juices:

During the summer months, we all tend to fill our refrigerators with cold drinks and other carbonated beverages. However, all these drinks are loaded with sugar and also don’t contain essential nutrients required for the body. Plus, they make you even thirstier.

Therefore, instead of drinking carbonated drinks, you must opt for homemade and healthy vegetable or fruit juices. Other than juices, you can also drink coconut water or detox drinks. Drinks mixed with common spices and herbs such as ginger and mint are also great alternatives. You can also even drink a glass of water infused with lemon to help detoxify and hydrate your body.

5.) Stay indoors:

On summer afternoons, try and stay inside in a cool environment. Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 11 am and 3 pm when the sun rays and heat are the strongest. Plan your activities either early in the morning or in the evening.

6.) Keep yourself hydrated during and after the workout:

Exercising every day is one of the best things you can do to keep yourself fit and healthy. But it is equally important to hydrate yourself to prevent complications during a workout, especially in the summers. When you exercise, your body loses lots of electrolytes and fluids, causing dehydration.

Hence, it is crucial to replenish all the lost water and electrolytes in the body to avoid dehydration. You should also avoid sugary and chemical-laden energy drinks after a workout as these will do more harm than good and will affect your overall fitness.

7.) Consume buttermilk and curd:

Incorporating curd and buttermilk into your diet is great when it comes to hydrating your body in the summers. Both are not just the most effective remedies for dehydration but also provide a cooling effect on your stomach and body. Furthermore, the curd is also known to cure mild dehydration by compensating the body with all the lost salts and liquids. Plus, if you suffer from vomiting and diarrhea, include curd or buttermilk in your diet as it can help ease those conditions and act as an effective probiotic.

Summary:

Dehydration can cause severe health problems, and therefore, it is very important to protect your body from it. Try out these remedies and drink as many glasses of water as you can during the summer. Don’t fall for carbonated drinks, instead, go all-natural and opt for homemade juices and drinks.

Also, remember that consuming alcohol and other caffeinated beverages can make dehydration worse and cause your body to shed excess fluids from the blood. If you are consuming alcohol, make sure to drink plenty of water with it to help prevent dehydration.

Edited by Diptanil Roy