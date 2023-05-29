Hydration Hacks: Exploring the Best Hydration Options Beyond Drinking Water

Drinking water is often hailed as the ultimate source of hydration, but what about the alternatives? Many celebrities boast about guzzling liters of water daily, while others find it bland and opt for more flavorful options.

So, how much water should we be drinking, and can we rely on other beverages to keep us hydrated? Let's delve into the world of hydration and discover the truth behind the H2O hype.

How Much Water Should You Drink Daily?

What is the ideal water intake (Image via freepik)

While there are NHS guidelines suggesting six to eight glasses (approximately two liters) of water per day, the ideal amount varies from person to person. Dehydration sensitivity differs among individuals, making it crucial to listen to your body's needs.

However, it's important not to overlook the signs of dehydration, such as urinary tract infections, headaches, fatigue, and darker urine.

Symptoms of Dehydration and the Importance of Hydration

Signs of dehydration (image via freepik/yanalya)

Insufficient water intake can lead to a range of symptoms that are often mistaken for other ailments. From urinary tract infections and headaches to dry cracked skin and irregular bowel movements, dehydration can take a toll on your overall well-being.

On the other hand, maintaining proper hydration can help prevent health conditions like migraines, frequent headaches, and kidney stones.

Exploring Alternatives to Drinking Water

Surprising findings about milk (Image via freepik/jcomp)

Although drinking water is the healthiest choice for hydration, other non-alcoholic beverages can also contribute to your daily water intake. A study conducted at the University of Stirling found that even a liter of instant coffee or beer can hydrate as effectively as drinking water.

Surprisingly, milk showed the highest hydration levels. However, it's important to be cautious with certain alternatives. Tea, coffee, fizzy drinks, and juices can have diuretic effects, contain high sugar content, or pose other health risks in excessive amounts.

Downsides of Coffee, Tea, and Sugar-laden Drinks

Could tea be bad for you? (image via freepik/jcomp)

Caffeine, found in tea and coffee, can cause side effects like increased heart rate, anxiety, and digestive problems when consumed in excess. It's recommended to limit caffeine intake to about 400mg per day.

As for sugar, the NHS advises a daily limit of 30g of "free sugars," including those in fruit juice and syrups.

Some fizzy and energy drinks surpass this limit in just one serving, while diet drinks and ultra-processed foods can contribute to various health issues.

Making Hydration Enjoyable

fruit infused water is all the hype (image via freepik/jcomp)

If you find drinking water too bland, there are ways to enhance its flavor without sacrificing health benefits. Infuse your drinking water with slices of fruit or cucumber and chill it in the fridge.

Herbal teas and diluted fresh juices can also add a hint of taste. For those who struggle with water's plainness, adding squash can be an option, although it's important to be mindful of sugar intake.

