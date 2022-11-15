How Much Water Should You Drink Every Day to Stay Hydrated?

Stay hydrated is an oft heard saying, but how much water do you need to drink in a day? We’ve got that covered for you.

Throughout the day, the body continuously loses water, primarily through urination and perspiration but also through routine bodily processes like breathing.

You must consume a lot of water each day through drinks and food if you want to avoid dehydration.

How Many Glasses of Water Do You Need to Stay Hydrated?

You are surely aware of the need to stay hydrated when the outside temperature is high, but regardless of the weather, drinking enough water each day is essential.

Unfortunately, a lot of people, especially elderly folks, don't drink enough water. Thirst is less apparent to older people than younger. Additionally, it can be problematic if the elders are on a prescription drug that can cause fluid loss, such as a diuretic.

While many recommendations have come from studies over the years, most health professionals typically advise consuming two liters of liquid each day or roughly eight 8-ounce glasses of water.

The Institute of Medicine has provided the following broad recommendations:

Men should consume 13 glasses of water per day.

Women consume nine glasses of water daily and ten glasses if they're pregnant.

Children and teenagers should consume 6-8 cups of water per day.

However, remember that everything depends on your degree of exercise, age, weight, etc.

Can You Stay Hydrated by Just Drinking Water?

There are several healthy ways to stay hydrated. By consuming hydrating meals and beverages throughout the day, along with water, you can maintain optimal hydration.

Fruits are a great way to stay hydrated. Being 90% water, watermelon comes in first place on the list. Other fruits include grapefruit, oranges, and melons like cantaloupe and honeydew.

Although not as water-dense as fruit, vegetables can nevertheless offer a water source rich in nutrients. You can consume Romaine lettuce, celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers.

What Are the Benefits of Staying Hydrated?

Get as close to the daily water intake requirements as you can to make sure you're providing your body with the proper quantity of hydration.

Learn more about the benefits of getting enough water below:

1) Improved kidney function

Despite their small size, the kidneys play a key role in maintaining proper balance of water, salt, and minerals in the body by removing waste and surplus fluid.

Water aids in the kidneys' ability to filter waste from the blood and may help ward off kidney stone development.

2) Glowing skin

Being the largest organ in the body, the skin requires a certain amount of water.

The skin serves as an external barrier to the environment and aids in the removal of metabolic waste and water through sweat.

However, if you don't drink enough water, the skin will have to sacrifice moisture for other, more vital body processes. Consequently, persistent dehydration can cause dry, wrinkled skin.

Stay hydrated if you want wrinkle-free, glowing skin. Additionally, you can consume essential foods that help maintain the skin's glow and glossy hair.

3) Weight loss

There are numerous suggestions that increasing water intake may help you lose weight by boosting your metabolism and decreasing your appetite.

A study found a correlation between increased water consumption and lower body weight. Chronic dehydration has been linked with obesity, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease, according to a different study assessment.

Is Overhydration a Thing?

It's possible to consume too much water, albeit it's uncommon. Overhydration typically occurs when:

athletes who overindulge in liquids while engaging in strenuous activity in an effort to combat dehydration

people whose body retains water due to ailments including heart failure and kidney damage

People with underlying medical disorders experience extreme thirst and unusually high water intake.

Hyponatremia is a condition that can result from excessive hydration.

Hyponatremia is a condition in which the body lacks sodium, a crucial electrolyte for controlling fluid balance. The result is that fluid makes all of your body's cells enlarge, including the cells in the brain.

Takeaway

To find out how much water you should consume each day to stay hydrated, it's best to consult your doctor. They can talk to you about your medical background and any prescription or OTC drugs you're currently taking.

The body expels more water after taking certain drugs. Additionally, several medical diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, increase the risk of dehydration in some cases.

