7 Healthy Substitutes for Sugar-Heavy Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are a gym bro’s holy grail, after pre-workout. It comes as no surprise since caffeine is the largest consumed supplement worldwide, among fitness enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts as well.

Caffeine contains stimulants that increase physiological and metabolic activity. It increases wakefulness, attention, and focus by blocking receptors that provide feelings of fatigue or tiredness. Obviously, this is why we like to load up on caffeine before a workout.

But what is it about energy drinks that exercisers like so much, apart from the adrenaline rush? Is it the taste of it? Is it how widely available they are to the public? Sure, there’s all that, but are energy drinks really safe for regular consumption?

These drinks are loaded with sugar. Image via Unsplash/Jorge Franganillo

Energy drinks, unfortunately, are loaded with sugar. Yep, it’s not just the caffeine giving you the adrenaline spike. One can of Red Bull contains more than 50 grams of sugar. That’s a big no.

Aside from that, energy drinks also contain high amounts of caffeine and other legal stimulants. This includes herbal extracts like guarana, amino acids, L-carnitine and taurine, B-vitamins, etc.

People who consume energy drinks regularly have reported feeling more nervous, anxious, and suffering from insomnia most nights. But how do we replace these energy drinks? Where is the energy going to come from without them?

7 healthy alternatives for energy drinks

Sure, none of these are likely to give you the same kick as an energy drink, but they’re far healthier and safer for you. You can even take these every day without any side effects.

Coffee

Coffee is consumed in large amounts globally. It is one of the most popular beverages across various demographics of people.

𝑀𝒶𝒹𝓈 ツ @madisonmichak sometimes a little bit of sunshine and that $5 iced coffee is the key to happiness sometimes a little bit of sunshine and that $5 iced coffee is the key to happiness

An average of 8 oz cup of coffee contains anywhere between 90 to 200 mg of caffeine, which is a safe amount to consume on a regular basis. Downing a cup of coffee before a workout can provide the same effects as a sports drink.

Guayusa extract

Guayusa is a tree native to the Amazon rainforest and is widely cultivated in and around Ecuador. The leaves have been brewed as tea in traditional households for years due to their medicinal properties. In recent years, it has gained popularity because of its caffeine and antioxidant content. The extract of this plant is being used in healthy sports drinks. It provides almost the same effects as coffee, with extra antioxidants!

Dark chocolate

Of course, who could say no to chocolate? Sure, excessive amounts can prove to be fattening, and that’s why we now have dark chocolate. It is comparatively bitter due to its high amounts of cocoa and reduced sugar. However, it has proven to be a good pre-workout source of energy, as well a post-workout fuel.

Dark chocolate. Image via Unsplash/Tetiana Bykovets

Fruit & vegetable juices (quercetin)

Many fruit and green vegetables are a great source of B-vitamins and antioxidants. They provide enough energy for a workout, with the additional benefit of a detox.

Additionally, some fruits like apples, berries, red grapes, and citrus fruits, along with leafy vegetables, contain quercetin. It is a medicinal flavonoid that has similar effects to caffeine. It also increases mitochondria in the cells, which in turn releases more energy (remember, mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell) and improves endurance in the long run.

Some fruits contain quercetin. Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch

Black/Green Tea

A substitute for coffee that’s easier on the stomach and for the skin, black and green teas also contain few traces of caffeine. It won’t give you the same kick as coffee, let alone an energy drink. However, it will provide you with a short burst of it that’s just enough for a killer workout.

Kombucha

Kombucha has been on the rise in popularity in recent years as a slightly more effervescent version of tea. It is made by fermenting tea using bacteria and yeast. Although consumed for its health benefits, it is also a good source of energy, just as tea is.

Carbs

Exercisers should never shy away from carbs. Carbs are what provide your body with fuel and energy - long-term, substantial, healthy energy, far from what these drinks provide. Loading up on carbs a little before your workout will provide you with a lot more energy to push yourself and perform during your workouts. Moreover, they are also useful for post-workout recovery.

Reaching for a sugary drink is tempting. Image via Unsplash/Kenny Eliason

Picking an energy drink off the convenience store shelf may seem tempting and like the right thing to do, but it is not. Temporary bursts of energy are not worth permanent damage to your body and its organs. Switch out these high-sugar killers for one of the options listed above and see how you like it. You may just find something you enjoy more!

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you consume energy drinks regularly? All the time. Nope, not for me. 0 votes so far