Kombucha is a sweet and sour fermented beverage made with tea and sugar. The fermentation process is done primarily by yeasts. They consume the sugars present in the liquid and convert them to other substances.

The beverage is usually fermented for a week. During the fermentation process, bacteria and acids form in the drink. That includes lactic acid bacteria, which works as a probiotic and also produces B vitamins.

Kombucha is an excellent beverage that can relieve stress and fatigue. It's also preferred by diabetics and tea lovers looking for a low-calorie non-alcoholic drink. In this article, we will analyze the health aspects of the drink and compare that with other common beverages.

How to Make Kombucha at Home?

You can easily prepare this fermented drink using tea at home. All you need is a fermentation jar and a boiling pot along with the ingredients.

Equipment:

boiling vessel

glass fermenting jar

piece of clean and sterile cloth

Ingredients:

water 1 liter

50 grams of white sugar

3-4 gm of green tea or black tea

SCOBY (Symbiotic Colony Of Bacteria and Yeast)

1 inch of ginger

fruit juice as per taste

Instructions:

Take a liter of water; add 50 grams of white sugar, and boil for a few minutes.

Turn off the flame; add green tea leaves, and allow it to brew for 15-20 minutes.

When the temperature of the tea reaches below 30 degrees celsius, pour it into a sanitized glass fermentation jar.

Add the SCOBY (Symbiotic Colony of Bacteria and Yeast), and cover it with a soft and sterile cloth, and let it ferment for a week.

You can drink it chilled or store it in the refrigerator for days.

For added flavor, you can add ginger to the liquid. You can also add your favorite fruit juice before drinking.

Note: If this beverage is being prepared for diabetic individuals, remember to use juices from fruits that are safe for diabetics.

Health Benefits of Kombucha

Evidence-based studies indicate several nutritional benefits of this fermented tea. Teas can boost metabolism and aid in fat loss. Some of the benefits of this beverage are listed below:

1) Excellent source of probiotics

The fermentation process supports the growth of beneficial bacteria in the beverage. These microbes are beneficial for digestion and absorption of nutrients in the intestine.

Kombucha is among the best probiotic drinks to keep tje gut healthy. Research published in the journal 'Preventive Nutrition and Food Science' has associated the consumption of probiotic-rich foods with a better gut microbiome.

2) Rich in antioxidants

Kombucha can provide naturally occurring antioxidants coming from tea leaves. Tea is an amazing source of several beneficial plant compounds known to help lower inflammation in the body.

Antioxidants fight free radicals in the body, which can cause oxidative damage to cells. These harmful molecules are also responsible for chronic inflammatory conditions, such as liver damage, heart disease, poor hair quality, joint pain, and fatigue. Antioxidants are extremely beneficial in managing several chronic conditions.

3) Diabetic friendly

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the cells fail to utilize glucose in response to the insulin hormone. It's also characterized by an elevated level of insulin and glucose in the blood.

The fermentation process of kombucha converts the added sugar into other compounds, so the sugar content is lower than a freshly made mixture. This drink is made from green tea leaves and does not cause side effects associated with caffeine and coffee.

As per a study in the 'American Journal of Clinical Nutrition', green tea was found to be beneficial for diabetes. It may also contribute to the beneficial properties of kombucha.

Learn more about green tea and its properties here.

Bottom Line

Considering all the nutritional aspects of kombucha, it can be said that the drink is good for gut health and overall well-being.

Several readymade versions of this drink are also widely available. Kombucha can do wonders for people looking for a substitute for alcohol. Fermented drinks can also improve digestion and absorption of nutrients in the intestine.

It has to be kept in mind, though, that fermentation should be done in a sterile jar to prevent contamination and growth of harmful bacteria.

