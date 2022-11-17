6 Fruits That Are Good for Diabetics

Fruits are nature's sweetest treat, which is loved by many, including diabetics. However, consumption of sugars is seen as a risk factor in the case of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Sugar in general refers to anything that contains glucose. Fruits usually contain a compound comprised of glucose and fructose, known as sucrose. Fructose is also a sugar molecule that can yield glucose inside the body. Sugar can increase the level of glucose in the blood and also trigger a spike in the level of insulin, a hormone responsible for the regulation of blood sugar.

Not all fruits are similar when it comes to their sugar content. Some fruits contain high amounts of glucose, while others contain lower amounts. Glucemic index and glycemic load are the two criteria using which fruits can be judged.

Generally, fruits with a lower glycemic index do not cause a sudden spike in the levels of blood glucose and insulin. This property of certain fruits and vegetables makes them better options for diabetics. In this article, we will list out the fruits that are safe for diabetics to consume without any hesitation.

Best fruits for diabetics

The following six fruits might be safe for people with high blood sugar. However, before including these fruits, one should always consult their doctor or dietitian for medical advice.

1) Avocado

Avocadoes are one of the best fruits for overall well-being. They contain healthy fats and are keto-friendly and paleo-friendly. Avocadoes do not cause a rise in blood sugar and are safe for diabetics.

They can be consumed raw or added to any other vegetable or meat. They can be roasted as well. Avocados are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including potassium and vitamin C. Avocadoes are amazing for weight loss.

2) Orange

Oranges are refreshing fruits that are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and other antioxidant compounds. They are moderate in their sugar content and are considered relatively safe for diabetics.

The ascorbic acid in oranges imparts the signature tangy flavor. Oranges can be pressed into juice or added to a fruit salad. Vitamin C present in oranges helps fight harmful free radicals. They are beneficial for heart health and prevent dehydration.

3) Berry

Berries are superfoods that are often recommended for diabetics. The natural sugars present in berries do not cause a spike in insulin levels. They contain several beneficial plant compounds known to prevent neurodegenerative disorders, including dementia and age-related mental decline.

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are some of the most commonly available ones. They can be added to fruit salads, greek yogurt, and oats.

4) Lemon

Just like oranges, lemons are also safe for diabetics, as they do not cause a spike in the levels of blood glucose and insulin.

Lemon juice has also been found to be beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure. They are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds. They can be pressed into lemonade or added to a fruit salad.

5) Kiwi

Kiwis are safe fruits for diabetics and are among the best foods to maximize vitamin C intake. Studies have also found that they can reduce the risk of strokes and heart disease.

Kiwis also boost the immune system by promoting the protective action of white blood cells. The fruit fits amazingly with fruit salads, oatmeal, and chia pudding. Kiwi juice can also be consumed regularly for the best results.

6) Guava

Guavas do not cause a sudden spike in the levels of blood glucose and insulin. That makes guavas ideal for diabetics. They contain abundant amounts of vitamin C and lycopene, which are strong antioxidants.

Guavas are also among the best foods to get dietary fiber in the diet, which promotes gut health by boosting the growth of probiotic bacteria. They're also good for digestion and add bulk to the diet, thus preventing constipation. They can be used in smoothies, oatmeal, and salads.

Takeaway

Most of the aforementioned fruits in normal servings do not cause a spike in the levels of blood glucose and insulin in diabetics. The serving size should be kept in mind before including these fruits in the diet, though.

It's also important to know that other foods in the diet also contribute significantly to the levels of blood glucose in the body. People suffering from diabetes must take regular advice from their doctor for better management of the disease.

Poll : 0 votes