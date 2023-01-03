Insomnia is the most common sleep condition in the world. According to mental health professionals, it may be caused by an unending loop of thought. You may want to reflect on a few concerns to determine why you're unable to sleep--What disturbs you at night? Do you keep thinking about serious issues? Or is it anxiety related to pending tests, incomplete work, or a feared family reunion?

Many people only experience this tension briefly because its root cause is easily fixed. However, what if worrying about not getting enough sleep is the very thing that's keeping you up? A snoring partner, discomfort from a physical injury, or emotional stress are all common causes of occasional sleepless nights.

Additionally, severe sleep deprivation, such as jet lag, can mess with your biological clock and disrupt your sleep schedule. However, sleep deprivation typically only lasts a short while, and insomnia, on the other hand, persists for longer.

What Causes Insomnia?

Insomnia can manifest in two forms - acute and chronic. If you experience difficulty falling or staying asleep for just one night, it is likely that you are suffering from the acute form. Every now and then, almost everyone experiences acute sleeplessness. Once the underlying cause of insomnia is resolved, you resume your regular sleeping patterns. However, acute form can still be a problem because, if left untreated, it can become chronic over time.

Chronic insomnia, which characterizes three months' worth of nights with difficulty sleeping, is more severe. People with the condition also report impairments in daytime performance, such as drowsiness, irritation, or anxiety, as well as problems with concentration, paying attention, and remembering.

Whether you are going through acute or chronic insomnia, there is no singular cause. Here are some common causes:

1) Glucose and Metabolism

Our brain's principal source of energy is cerebral glucose, and during good sleep, our metabolism slows to conserve this glucose for waking hours. However, according to scientific research, the same adrenaline that keeps individuals awake also speeds up their metabolism. Their bodies work overtime while they are asleep, depleting the brain's supply of glucose, which provides energy.

These symptoms cause people to wake up feeling exhausted, disoriented, and stressed, which triggers the cycle to repeat again.

2) Stress

It might be difficult to get a good night's sleep when you are going through stress. Work, school, and social interactions can all cause a stress response. Hyperarousal is a physiological reaction that can also be brought on by mental stress. It may become progressively difficult to interrupt the cycle of stress and insomnia because sleeplessness itself may turn into a source of stress.

Some people may be more susceptible than others to sleep issues brought on by stress, according to researchers. These individuals are regarded as having high "sleep reactivity," which is connected to various problems that influence their sleep as well as their physical and mental health.

3) Irregular Schedule

The circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock, would ideally closely match the daily cycle of day and night. In reality, a lot of people's sleep patterns throw off their circadian cycle.

The two well-known examples are shift work and jet lag. Since a person's body can't adjust to a sudden change in time zone, jet lag makes it difficult to fall asleep. Meanwhile, work shifts sometimes necessitate working during the night and sleeping throughout the day. Insomnia and a disrupted circadian rhythm can result from either. Circadian rhythms in some people can be moved forward or backward for unknown reasons, impairing sleep quality and consistency over time.

4) Underlying Mental Health Concern

Numerous psychiatric diseases, such as depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder, are characterized by insomnia.

Researchers believe the connection is caused by changes such as an increased stress response, problems with neurotransmitters and chemical messengers like serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine, as well as related issues that affect the internal body clock and sleep cycle. Though the relationship is complex, more research is necessary to determine the causes.

Takeaway

Fortunately, there are strategies for ending the vicious cycle of insomnia. One of the most effective therapies is managing the stress that triggers hyperarousal, and excellent sleep habits can help you reestablish a positive relationship with bedtime.

To reduce threats during hyperarousal, make sure your bedroom is dark and comfortably cool. Try to use your bed to sleep, and if you find yourself getting restless, get out of the house and spend some time relaxing, such as reading, practicing meditation, or keeping a journal. Set regular sleep and waking hours to fix your body's biological clock and control your metabolism. While there may be no cure for insomnia, it can be managed.

