Sleep Paralysis: Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention

For the majority of the time, sleep paralysis is just a symptom of your body not passing through the stages of sleep smoothly. Rarely is there a serious underlying psychological issue associated with the condition. However, it can still be scary if you are experiencing it for the first time.

Sleep paralysis symptoms have been variously documented throughout history and are frequently linked to evil forces, such as ancient night demons, the old hag from Romeo and Juliet, and alien abductors. Throughout history, tales of ominous malevolent creatures who terrorize defenseless people at night have existed in almost every society. People have, for a long time, been looking for explanations for paralysis during sleep and the accompanying feelings of panic.

Sleep Paralysis: What is it and How Does it Happen?

Paralysis is characterized by the sensation of being awake but immobile when someone transitions between the stages of being awake and asleep. You might be immobile throughout these transitions for a short while—anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes. Some individuals may also experience pressure or a feeling of choking.

Narcolepsy and other sleep disorders, such as insomnia, can coexist with sleep paralysis. There are two periods when sleep paralysis happens. If it happens when you are about to fall asleep, it is known as hypnagogic or predormital sleep paralysis. It is referred to as hypnopompic or post-dormital sleep paralysis if it occurs when you wake up.

This condition can affect up to four out of every ten people. Often, teens are the ones who first experience this condition, although it is uncertain what specifically causes sleep paralysis. While studies have looked at data to determine what factors are linked to a higher incidence of it, the findings are conflicting. These findings have led experts to the conclusion that a variety of variables can cause it.

The good news, however, is that it is prevalent in both sexes, regardless of age. While a family history for this disorder may exist, additional factors that could contribute to sleep paralysis include:

Sleep deprivation

Altered sleep pattern

Mental illnesses like bipolar disorder or stress

Snoozing on one's back

Narcolepsy and other sleep issues including nightly leg cramps

Use of specific drugs, such as ADHD meds

Drug abuse

Signs and Symptoms of Sleep Paralysis

Although sleep paralysis is not a life-threatening condition, knowing the symptoms can help you feel more at ease. A single episode can last for anything between a few seconds to two minutes. You might also encounter hypnagogic and hypnopompic experiences (HHEs), which are described as hallucinations during, immediately before, or after sleep, including sensations like something is dragging you down and the feeling that someone or something is in the room.

A doctor can help you recognize the most typical signs and symptoms that may include:

Trouble breathing and a sense of impending death

Muscular pain while sweating

Headaches

Paranoia

Typically, episodes come to a stop on their own or when someone touches or moves you. During an episode, you could be conscious of what's happening yet still unable to move or talk. The episode's specifics may also come to mind after the momentary paralysis subsides. Rarely, some people will have nightmare-like hallucinations that may make them feel frightened or anxious but which are harmless.

What Can I Do to Prevent It?

Although there's no need to worry about alien kidnappers or dark demons, you can make an effort at home to manage the condition if it occurs very frequently. Since paralysis and other sleep issues are related, preventing it will help with improving sleep hygiene.

The term sleep hygiene describes a person's sleep environment and routines that affect their quality of sleep. It is crucial that you make sure to get enough sleep. Make every effort to reduce stress in your life, especially before going to bed. If you normally sleep on your back, try a different position. If this consistently keeps you from receiving a decent night's rest, be sure to visit your doctor.

The majority of those who often have sleep paralysis indicate that concentrating on making little motions (such as moving one finger, then another) helps them to recover more quickly. However, there are no established therapies that can end an episode.

Treatments that decrease the likelihood of subsequent episodes are available from your healthcare practitioner. Additionally, consolidating your sleep, attempting to prevent sleep loss, and abstaining from alcohol and recreational drug usage may be helpful.

Takeaway

Even while sleep paralysis is a common syndrome and is not hazardous, for some people, it can be frightening and disconcerting. Although it can be very upsetting to awaken and be unable to move or talk, it typically doesn't last for a very long time and isn't life-threatening. You may wish to consult a doctor if the condition is distressing or impairs the quality of your sleep.

