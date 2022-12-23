5 Warning Signs of Dehydration You Need to Know

Signs of dehydration are helpful in detecting the condition.

Dehydration happens when your body lacks enough water and other fluids to perform its regular processes because you use or lose more fluid than you consume. You will become dehydrated if you don't replenish lost fluids.

Anyone can become dehydrated, but children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the disease.

Signs of Dehydration to Look Out for

Severe diarrhea and vomiting are the most typical causes of dehydration in young children. The amount of water in older people's bodies is naturally reduced, and they may have medical issues or be taking medications that make them more susceptible to becoming dehydrated.

Here are some common signs of dehydration:

1) Dry skin

The dryness of your skin is one of the easy signs of dehydration. The elasticity of your skin reveals a lot.

Dry and chapped skin is a sign of dehydration. (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Grey)

Take this test: See what happens if you pinch the skin on the top of your hand. This is a sign that you're mild to moderately dehydrated if it moves back slowly. Skin "tenting" (i.e., appearing to stick together) is an indication of extreme dehydration.

2) Dizziness

Did you know that the water in your brain makes up roughly 75% of it? Because of this, consuming foods high in water content and drinking water can both improve brain function.

On the other hand, your brain function may suffer if you don't drink enough water. This is why dizziness and light-headedness are signs of dehydration.

Do not ignore symptoms like these. Rehydrate properly by consuming water slowly and eating water-rich fruits and vegetables.

3) Fatigue

Fatigue and tiredness are other typical signs of dehydration. Numerous factors might contribute to this exhaustion, but one of the primary causes might be the detrimental effects of dehydration on sleep. According to studies, people who get less sleep tend to be more dehydrated, while those who drink enough water tend to sleep for longer periods of time.

Your daily activities may become more difficult to complete due to fatigue, such as a demanding workout or a long workday.

4) White tongue

The physical symptoms of a white tongue are also signs of dehydration. The result of debris, bacteria, and dead cells getting stuck and irritated is what appears as a white coating on the tongue's surface.

Drink plenty of water to war off signs of dehydration. (Image via Unsplash/ Migel Msipa)

Dehydration and dry mouth are the two main causes of this, although there are other potential causes as well.

5) Dry eyes

Even while it may not be as visible, having dry and sunken eyes are another common sign of dehydration. This is because the circulation of fluid and tears is reduced, which causes dryness in the eyes.

When this happens, your eyes could burn. Your eyes can even feel like they are full of sand, or they might become more sensitive to light.

Conclusion

If you notice any of these signs of dehydration, begin drinking additional water right away. It is best to sip water slowly so that your body can absorb it.

Consider carrying a sizable water bottle around with you to sip from throughout the day, whether you're at work, in the car, or on the go, if you feel like you don't routinely consume enough fluids.

