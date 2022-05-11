Spinach: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Spinach or Spinacia oleracea is a green leafy vegetable packed with several nutrients and minerals. It grows all year round and first originated in Persia. Spinach belongs to the same family as quinoa and beets and is considered very healthy and nutritious.

There are two common types of spinach, namely flat leaf and savoy spinach. Flat-leaf spinach is also called baby spinach and is very common in the United States.

It's mostly sold canned, frozen or bagged. Savoy spinach, meanwhile, is usually the one found at grocery stores. Savoy spinach leaves are curly and wrinkled and are aa staple in every household.

You can prepare spinach in different ways and eat it both raw or cooked.

Nutritional facts about spinach

The below-mentioned nutritional aspects are for 100 grams of raw spinach:

Water – 91%

Calories – 23,

Carbs – 3.6 gram.

Protein – 2.9 gram.

Fibre – 2.2 gram.

Fat – 0.4 gram.

Sugar – 0.4 gram.

Health benefits of spinach

Spinach is considered to be extremely healthy and offers numerous health advantages. Here are some of the major health benefits of spinach:

1) Promotes eye health

Spinach is loaded with carotenoids, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are responsible for giving colour to various fruits and vegetables.

The human eye also has a good quantity of these components that help protect it from damage caused by UV rays and pollution. Research has found that lutein and zeaxanthin work together to reduce cataracts and macular degeneration problems, which are key reasons for blindness.

2) Helps manage weight

The intake of spinach, though in moderate quantities, is linked to a lower chance of weight gain. Various studies have shown that eating about 3 to 4 servings of spinach or other vegetables per day can help manage weight and reduce the risk of weight-gain by up to 82%.

3) Strengthens bones

Spinach is loaded with Vitamin K, which helps promote good bone health and also improves your muscular endurance. A cup of spinach contains about 250 mg of calcium, the perfect amount required by your teeth and bones.

Consuming spinach increases calcium absorption and also helps keep your bones strong and healthy.

4) Prevents hair loss problems

Iron deficiency is a very common reason for hair loss. The deficiency, though, may be prevented with adequate consumption of iron-rich foods, such as spinach. Spinach is a wonderful source of iron, especially for vegeterians.

5) Helps reduce high blood pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major cause of many cardiovascular problems, strokes and kidney diseases.

Spinach is loaded with Vitamin C, which helps prevent hypertension and aids in good heart and kidney health. Consuming spinach helps to reduce these risks and keep you healthy and fit.

6) Contains anti-inflammatory properties

This superfood is rich in violaxanthin and neoxanthin, which are two major anti-inflammatory components that help regulate body inflammation. Spinach has high amount of these anti-inflammatory components, which help reduce the risk of osteoporosis, asthma, migraines, headaches and arthritis.

7) Prevents cancer

The high amount of carotenoids and zeaxanthin present in spinach helps flush out all harmful free radicals from your body.

Free radicals are responsible for making your body prone to severe health conditions, including cancer and heart disease. Consuming spinach regularly helps to keep your body free from these harmful radicals and also keeps cancer and other diseases at bay.

8) Improves blood function

Spinach is rich in iron and helps the blood to carry oxygen throughout the body with the proper development of hemoglobin.

Moreover, Vitamin C present in spinach helps improve your body’s ability to properly absorb iron. Vitamin K present in spinach, meanwhile, helps clot blood and reduces excessive bleeding after surgery or injury.

Bottomline

Overall, spinach is a healthy and nutritious vegetable that has been proven to benefit health in many ways.

Allergic reactions to spinach are not very common, but they happen sometimes. Some common allergy symptoms include vomiting, sneezing, itchy eyes, hives, breathing trouble, and more. If you experience any of these symptoms after consuming spinach, talk to a doctor immediately, and seek medical attention.

