Beet Juice: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Beet juice or beetroot juice is a healthy drink made from beets (Beta Vulgaris) and ranges from deep crimson to magenta in colour.

It's rich in essential minerals and nutrients, such as potassium, folate and Vitamin C, and is also one of the major sources of nitrates. As this juice has a strong bitter and earthy flavour, it can also be mixed with other juices to improve its taste.

Drinking beet juice regularly can help prevent deficiencies in these nutrients and also provide some incredible health benefits.

Nutritional Facts

A 100 ml of beetroot juice contains the following nutrients:

Calories – 29

Fat – 0

Protein – 0.42 grams

Sugar – 5.42 grams

Carbohydrates – 7.50 grams

Fibre – 0.40 grams.

Beetroot juice is also loaded with antioxidants, which help reduce oxidative stress. Various studies have linked oxidative stress to a risk of cancer, heart disease and other inflammatory conditions. Beetroot juice is a rich source of essential minerals, including calcium, folate, Vitamin B-6, phosphorous, copper, manganese, iron and zinc.

Health Benefits of Beet Juice

Research shows that consuming beet juice can be very beneficial for your health. Some of the potential health benefits of beetroot juice include:

1) Reduces blood pressure

Beetroot juice is known to lower blood pressure. Various studies have found that people who drank about 8.4 ounces of this juice daily have reduced diastolic and systolic blood pressure.

The nitrates found in beetroot juice help relax and widen the blood vessels, alleviating high blood pressure symptoms. Lowering and maintaining your blood pressure can help protect you from strokes and other heart diseases.

2) Promotes liver functions

If your liver has become weak due to excessive alcohol consumption, poor diet or a sedentary lifestyle, adding beetroot juice to your diet can be beneficial. The antioxidant betaine in beetroot potentially helps reduce fatty liver and also protects it from other toxins.

3) Helps maintain a healthy weight

As beet juice has fewer calories and no fat, it can be a great addition to your breakfast. It can offer you the energy and nutrients to start your day.

4) Reduces inflammation

Beetroot juice has anti-inflammatory compounds known as betalains that play a major role in reducing inflammatory problems. Various studies suggest that phenethylamine-betaxanthin, which is a type of betalain, reduces the effect of inflammatory enzymes to a great extent.

5) Helps prevent anemia

Beetroots are loaded with iron, which is a significant element of red blood cells. People with low iron levels develop a condition called anaemia. So adding iron sources, such as beet juice, to your diet can potentially reduce the chances of developing this condition.

6) Slows down the progression of dementia

The nitrates present in beetroot help enhance blood flow in older people’s brains and also slow down cognitive decline. Although more research is needed, the fact that a high-nitrate diet is beneficial to slow dementia is promising.

7) Enhances athletic performance

Certain components in beet juice, including betalains and nitrates, are considered to enhance athletic performance. Nitrates, in particular, can help boost sports performance by increasing oxygen and blood flow to the muscles.

How to Consume Beetroot Juice?

You can make beetroot juice at home using a blender, food processor or juicer. Wash the beetroots; cut them into small chunks, and simply blend them. You may add other juices, fruits or vegetables to enhance its taste. You can also add apples, citrus fruits, cucumbers, carrots, basil, honey, mint or ginger, and give a flavourful twist to your beet juice.

You can even buy beetroot juice from local stores or online. However, remember to check the label on the products, and consider avoiding juices that contain preservatives and added sugar.

Side Effects of Beetroot

Typically, there is no potential side effect of consuming beetroot or beet juice, but regular intake can change the colour of faeces and urine due to some natural pigments in beetroots.

You may notice purple or pink-colored urine, which is referred to as beeturia, and purple or pink faeces. Changes in the colour of urine and faeces are not a cause for any concern and are temporary.

The nitrates present in the beetroot, meanwhile, can affect blood pressure. So anyone with low blood pressure or taking high blood pressure medications should consult a doctor before incorporating beetroot or beet juice into their diet.

