Back pain is one of the most common health concerns that can severely affect your body's movements and activities. It can impact your mobility and increase your chances of injuries as well.

Fortunately, there are several exercises for back pain that can work wonders and help reduce tension in the muscles. Back stretcher exercises can promote spine health and also improve your overall range of motion. Plus, they can reduce your chances of strains and injuries and make your muscles stronger and more flexible.

While medication and lower back pain therapies can provide relief, exercises for back pain are much more effective in the long run. This article discusses 5 exercises that will help ease back pain.

5 exercises for back pain relief

Here’s a look at some of the most effective moves that are sure to offer back pain relief:

1. Knee-to-chest

The knee-to-chest is one of the best exercises for back pain. This effective lower back stretch can ease the pain and lengthen your muscles as well.

To perform this exercise:

Lie on your back on a flat surface or an exercise mat. Keep your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Bring your right leg up towards your chest and grab hold of it by interlacing your fingers around it. Or, wrap your hand under your knee. Pull your knee towards your chest until you feel a stretch in your lower back region.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and relax your lower back, hips, and legs.

Lower your leg down to the start and repeat the exercise with the other leg.

2. Cat-cow stretch

The cat-cow stretch is also one of the most useful exercises for back pain. This gentle stretch alleviates stress in the back and also improves your body’s flexibility by loosening your tight muscles.

To perform this exercise:

Get on your knees and hands with your back straight.

From there, pull your navel up towards your spine while arching your back and moving your head down. Hold the position for a few seconds and feel a gentle stretch in your lower back. This is the cat pose.

Release.

Now lift your head and curve your back down for the cow pose. hold the position and release.

Repeat the exercise by alternating cat-cow a few more times.

3. Seated hamstring stretch

Stiff hamstrings are a common cause of lower back pain. The seated hamstring stretch gently stretches the hamstring muscles and also eases the tightness while reducing stress in the spine.

To perform this exercise:

Sit straight on the floor. Keep your right leg extended straight in front of you and your left leg folded beneath your thigh.

Place a towel around the bottom of your right heel and grab the edges with both hands. Now bend slightly forward to bring your stomach towards your thighs and pull the towel to bring your belly closer.

Stretch gently until you feel a good stretch in your back.

Hold for a few seconds, then release.

Repeat the exercise with your other leg.

4. Child’s pose

The child’s pose is one of the most effective yoga exercises for back pain. This pose or asana stretches the thigh muscles, glutes, and spine, and helps ease stress and pain in your back, shoulder, and neck.

To perform this exercise:

Kneel on the floor with your hands straight in front of you.

Push back through your hips and allow them to rest on your heels. Start to bend forward at your hips and at the same time, walk your hands in front of you.

Go as down as you can and try to rest your stomach on your thighs. straighten your arms in front of you with your palms facing up.

Hold the pose and stretch gently.

5. Sphinx stretch

This is one of the most beneficial exercises for back pain that not only works on your back, but also strengthens your butt, spine, and chest.

To perform this exercise:

Lie straight on your stomach. Position your elbows under your shoulders and keep your hands extended straight in front of you. Ensure that your palms are facing down.

Keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance and allow your big toes to touch one another.

With your butts, thighs, and lower back engaged, slowly lift your chest and head up as far as you can. Keep your stomach and lower back tight and stable.

Look straight in the front and hold the position.

Takeaway

Regular practice of the given exercises for back pain is a proven way to get relief from pain and discomfort. These exercises also help prevent the pain from returning and are considered very beneficial in the long term.

