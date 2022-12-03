Wondering how you can get super-toned glutes? The task might be quite challenging, but adding in some great butt exercises to your routine is sure to help you in the process.

Glutes are made up of three major muscles, including the gluteus maximus, minimus, and medius. The key to shaping and toning your glutes is practicing butt exercises that specifically target each of the given muscles effectively. When practiced on a daily basis, these exercises not only give your butts a well-rounded shape and strengthen your gluteal muscles, but also help build an overall lower body strength and endurance so you can stand, walk, run, and climb safely and more efficiently. Moreover, strong glutes can ease lower back pain as well.

Here, we’ve rounded up a few of the most effective butt exercises to help you get toned and strong glutes.

5 butt exercises to tone up your glutes

Try these workouts at home or at the gym to achieve well-sculpted and perfectly shaped glutes.

1.Weighted squats

Weighted quats are among some of the best butt exercises you can do for your glutes. This exercise targets your thighs while toning and lifting the glutes. Depending on your preference and availability of the equipment, however, weighted squats can be done using a dumbbell, kettlebell, medicine ball, or any other free weight.

To do:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip width. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell straight in front of you.

With your spine neutral and upright posture, bend your knees and push your butts back to squat down towards the floor.

As you squat, get your thighs parallel to the floor and push your weight onto your heels.

Slowly come up to the initial standing position with the weight slightly lifted.

Repeat a few times.

2. Dumbbell donkey kicks

Donkey kicks are another very important exercise for toning the glutes. While performing this exercise, however, it is important to ensure that your back isn’t sinking and your glutes are properly engaged.

To do:

Begin on all fours with your knees on the floor and your hands below your shoulders.

Place a light-weighted dumbbell behind your left knee and keep your leg at a 90-degree angle as you lift it straight up. Move your leg as high as you can, then slowly lower it back to the initial position.

Complete a few reps with your left leg, and then switch sides.

3. Single-legged hip bridge

Hip bridges are also considered one of the most essential butt exercises for building strength and toning the glutes. This exercise works separately on both sides and helps shape your thighs as well.

To do:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and arms by your side. Slowly lift your hips off the floor and balance yourself on your feet and upper back. Ensure that your neck is neutral and head straight.

Maintain this position and lift your left leg straight up. Hold at the top, lift your butts by pressing on your right heel and continue to lift your hips and left leg as much as you can. Lower that leg back to the start.

Repeat a few times, then switch sides.

4. Side skaters

Skaters help develop strength in the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, and also work on boosting your hip and ankle stability. Plus, it challenges your cardiovascular strength and improves your muscular endurance as well.

To do:

Stand tall with your feet together. Slightly bend forward by pushing your hips back while keeping your abs engaged and back straight.

Now jump to your left as far as you can while landing on the ball of your left foot. Next, jump to your right while engaging your glutes.

As you move from side to side, swing your opposite arm forward and continue the exercise for a few seconds.

5. Fire hydrant

Fire hydrant is one of the foremost butt exercises to tone and strengthen the gluteal muscles. This exercise increases your hip mobility and also improves your lower body stability.

To do:

Get on all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Keep your abs engaged throughout the exercise.

With your legs bent, lift your left knee up and move it to the side. As you do this, make sure your body doesn’t move with your knee.

Lower your knee to the initial position and repeat a few times more.

Complete a few reps on this side, then switch sides to repeat.

Conclusion

So, now that you are aware of some of the best butt exercises, add them to your lower body workout routine and be consistent with your practice. Aim to do each exercise for 12-15 reps and complete 3 sets. Also, be very careful when working out with weights, and ensure that your form is correct throughout the exercise.

