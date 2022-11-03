Lower Back Stretches: 5 Exercises to Relieve Tightness and Pain

Lower back pain can keep you from walking, sitting, and sleeping, and affect almost all your body movements and everyday activities.

While exercise might be the last thing people think about when dealing with pain, various studies show that doing simple lower back stretches a few times a week can help alleviate pain and other discomforts.

Although not all backaches can be cured by lower back stretches, people with stiffness and soreness can greatly benefit from them. If you've been suffering from back pain, the following stretches may help ease pain, loosen stiff muscles, and strengthen your lower back, hips, and legs as well.

Lower Back Stretches to Relieve Tightness and Pain

Here are five best lower back stretches to do when suffering from lower back stiffness and pain. Perform these exercises safely and correctly, especially if you’ve recently recovered from an injury or have other health concerns:

1) Knee-to-chest Stretch

It's is one of the easiest and most effective lower back stretches that can ease pain in the thighs, glutes, and hips. It promotes relaxation and reduces back pain.

Follow these steps to do this exercise:

Start by lying on a mat with your face up and both knees bent. Place your feet flat on the mat.

Keep your right knee straight out or in a bend position. and bring your left knee towards your chest.

Grab your hands behind your thigh. or simply interlace them along your left shin.

Do not lift your hips, and ensure that you lengthen your spine to your tailbone.

Release tension, and breathe easily. Hold the pose for 20 seconds or more, and lower your leg down.

Repeat with your right leg.

2) Supine Twist

The supine twist gently stretches the lower back and glutes and helps relieve stiffness in these muscles. It can be done either seated or lying.

The exercise is done as follows:

Lying down on your back, extend your arms straight to the side, and keep your knees bent and feet flat.

Maintain this position, and slowly roll your knees to your right while keeping your shoulders on the mat.

Return to the center, and roll your knees to the left.

Stretch gently, and hold the roll for 20 seconds or more. If you feel uncomfortable, put a folded blanket or a pillow under your knees for support.

3) Reclining Hand-to-big Toe Stretch

Tight inner thighs and hamstrings are common causes of lower back pain. Practicing this stretch helps release tension from these muscles while also loosening them for more flexibility.

To do the reclining hand-to-big toe stretch:

Lie on your back, and raise your left leg up while interlacing your hands behind your left calf or thigh. Hold the top of your feet, if you can.

Keep your right leg and hip grounded, and ensure that your shoulders and head are pressed on the floor. Hold the position for a few counts, and slowly lower your leg to the starting position.

Lift your left leg while keeping your right hip and shoulders grounded on the floor.

Hold for a few breaths, and repeat for ten counts on each side.

4) Piriformis Stretch

The piriformis stretch is also one of the best lower back stretches that gently stretch and ease pain in the lower back and buttocks as well. It targets the piriformis muscle found deep in the buttocks and helps loosen the tight muscles.

Here's how to do the piriformis stretch:

Lie on your back keeping your knees bent and feet flat.

Position your right ankle at your left thigh, and position your hands behind your left thigh.

Maintain this position, and slowly pull up towards your chest to feel the stretch. Hold the position, and repeat by switching sides.

5) Sphinx Stretch

The sphinx stretch is a backbend that offers great relaxation and promotes spine health by reducing lower back pain.

Here's how it's done:

Lie with your face down and elbows under your shoulders. Keep your hands extended in the front, with your palms towards the floor.

Position your feet slightly apart, and engage your lower back, thighs, and butts as you lift your chest and head off the floor.

Keep your abdominals tight, and breathe easily while pressing your pelvis down.

Hold the pose for a few seconds, and close your eyes to relax.

Takeaway

Practicing the aforementioned lower back stretches regularly is an incredible way to keep the back healthy, flexible, and agile. Morever, they also relieve tightness and stress and help develop strength.

While doing these lower back stretches, ensure that you stretch gently and safely without putting too much pressure on the muscles.

Poll : 0 votes