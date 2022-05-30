How to Do Spine Stretch Forward in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The spine stretch forward in Pilates is a basic exercise that works on your hamstring, back and abdominal muscles.

As the name suggests, a spine stretch is a stretch for your entire spine, particularly your upper back and neck. This exercise can be done anywhere you have space to sit and with your legs extended. You may practice it as a part of your home workout routine.a Da

A spine stretch forward is one such move in Pilates that’ll help you perform all the rolling exercises included in Pilates and other exercises as well that depend on spinal articulation. Additionally, you can perform this stretch on the mat or simply against a wall.

How to perform spine stretch forward in Pilates? Correct form:

Sit up straight with a good posture. Just imagine your shoulders over your sit bones and do not lean back or forward. If possible, sit in front of a mirror as it will help you check your posture so you can make adjustments in your form.

Extend your legs at a shoulder-width distance and keep your feet flexed. If you are sitting on a mat, make sure your legs are outside of it.

Straighten the back of your neck and keep your head high. Your shoulders should be in a relaxed position while your waist should be in an upward direction.

As you inhale, extend your arms straight in front of you at your shoulder height. Your palms should face down and your fingers should face forward. Keep your arms in line with your shoulders and keep a fixed width between your arms.

As you exhale, straighten your spine into a C-shape curve facing forward. Create a deep scoop from your abdominal muscles and reach your head towards the yoga mat.

As you deepen the stretch, keep your legs as straight as possible. Make sure the back of your knees are touching down into the mat and the top of your thighs are contracting inwards to enhance the straightening motion.

Now from the deepest point in the workout, reverse the move and start to roll up slowly.

Continue the roll up by starting to round up your body through your lower back, followed by your middle back and lastly your upper back.

And finally allow your head to come completely upright.

Make sure to engage your abdominal muscles, and keep them active throughout the entire duration of this exercise.

Here's a video of the spine stretch forward in Pilates for reference:

If your hamstring muscles are tight, and you face difficulty in bending forward, try to sit on an elevated surface such as on a yoga block or a folded blanket.

You may also do this exercise with your knees bent and both your feet flat on the floor. It is also a good idea to perform this move with your fingertips sliding forward along the mat in front of you. This variation will take pressure off your upper back and shoulders.

Primary benefits of the spine stretch forward in Pilates

Spine stretch forward in Pilates is a very effective stretch for your hamstring and back. It is also considered a deep abdominal exercise as well as a preparatory exercise for other Pilates moves.

You can do this move at the beginning of a workout routine and then after the exercise for a deeper stretch.

Common mistakes to avoid

When performing the spine stretch forward in Pilates, make sure to avoid flattening of your back and spine.

Flexible people may find it very easy to flatten out their upper body towards the mat, but doing that eliminates the effectiveness of the exercise. Therefore, ensure that you work your C curve so that you can strengthen your abdominal muscles and stretch your spine.

Bottom line

The spine stretch forward in Pilates is an easy move, but if you experience any pain while performing it, stop it, and relax your body for some time.

If the pain persists, consult a physical therapist or a doctor immediately. If you have ongoing leg or back problems, or you have had any injuries or surgeries in the past, it is best to consult a doctor to discuss what stretches and Pilates exercises are appropriate for you.

This exercise is also not recommended for women who are pregnant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far