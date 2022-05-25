How to Do a Double Leg Stretch in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes 

A double leg stretch in Pilates is a classic Pilates move that primarily targets your core. It strengthens your lower and upper abdominal muscles, stabilises your core and also helps protect your lower back. This exercise also helps develop coordination and endurance for your entire body.

Many abs exercises work either by lowering or lifting your upper body or lowering and lifting your legs. However, the double leg stretch in Pilates is an exercise that works for both.

This exercise requires you to hold your upper body off the floor and pull your legs and arms in and out at the same time. It targets the transverse abdominus that further wraps around your back and in front of your hip muscles. The exercise also utilises the extension of your legs and arms and works as a weighted challenge for your abs.

A double leg stretch is typically a challenging workout. However, if you follow the guidelines and perform it correctly, you’ll definitely see results in a quick span of time and feel your core muscles get tighter and stronger.

Step-by-step instructions on how to perform a double leg stretch in Pilates

Start with lying on your back, with your palms down on the floor, your shins in a tabletop position and your body parallel to the floor.

Contract your abdominal muscles so that your upper body curves off the floor.

Bring your forehead towards your knees, and squeeze your abs.

Hold your ankles and shin, and make sure your lower back is a bit off the floor, and your pelvis muscle is in a neutral position.

Grasp your arms over your head, and keep both your legs extended as you inhale.

As you reach your legs and arms in the opposite direction, make sure your abs are pulled in, and your shoulders are away from your ears.

While keeping your lower back on the floor, and your abs pulled in, extend your body as far as possible. Make sure to keep your upper body lifted.

As you exhale, bring your arms out, and reach to hold your shins.

Contract your legs into the centre, and deepen your abdominal muscles.

Maintain your upper body curve position.

Repeat ten times.

A double leg stretch in Pilates is one of the most effective moves that helps strengthen your core and uses your abdominal muscles to extend from and return to the centre. It's best to keep your body aligned throughout the move to maximise the benefits of this exercise.

Few common mistakes to avoid

Avoid these mistakes while doing the double leg stretch in Pilates.

Do not drop your chest

When performing this exercise, do not let your arms drop to the level of your chest. Make sure your head and chest are lifted perfectly for the entire duration of the workout.

Do not move away from the centre line

It's always helpful to keep your body in the centre and stay narrow through the exercise. Always keep your legs together as they extend forward, and keep your ribs and abs moving together towards the centre line.

Do not arch your back

When attempting the double leg stretch in Pilates, you might need to make adjustments to the height of your legs and arms. Remember that the lower your arms and legs are, the more challenging it will be to keep your back in a neutral pelvis position.

Additionally, your neck and arms should also remain stable throughout the exercise, and you must avoid flexing your head back or side as you raise your arms.

Major benefits of double leg stretch in Pilates

A double leg stretch is a very productive abs exercise. It targets your core muscles and requires both endurance and strength from your abdominal muscles. This exercise also helps enhance your overall coordination and stability.

Bottom line

A double leg stretch in Pilates is undoubtedly great for your core and abs, but if you’ve had a back, hip or neck injury, do not attempt this exercise, as that can worsen your pain.

It's also not recommended for people suffering from osteoporosis, osteopenia or women who are pregnant. It's best to perform a double leg stretch under the guidance of a certified fitness or Pilates trainer.

Edited by Bhargav