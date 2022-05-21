 How to Do Rocking in Pilates: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Rocking in Pilates is a classic advanced level mat exercise that targets your glutes, hamstrings and back extensors. It helps to stretch and strengthen your back and also assists you in mastering other back-strengthening exercises, including the swan and swimming.

The rocking exercise requires more than your flexibility – it requires muscle resilience and great strength in your core as well. Without these, your lower vertebrates could easily get compressed. Hence, it's best to first practice a few regular intermediate mat Pilates exercises before attempting the rocking.

How to do rocking in Pilates? Correct form and technique

Step-by-step instructions:

Lie on your stomach on a mat. Keep your head turned to one side and your arms straight by your sides.

Grasp your right ankle, and bend your right knee. Bend your left knee, and hold your left ankle. Keep your head down in this position. Try and keep your legs parallel throughout the exercise. You may engage your inner thighs for support.

Inhale; press both your ankles into your hands and lift your head, knees and chest simultaneously away from the mat. You’ll be in a long back extension pose with your neck extending straight through your shoulder as your chest opens; your arms should reach back and your face should be forward.

Now start rocking: hold the shape you’ve created in the previous step, and keep both your legs parallel.

Breathe easily. Inhale to lift your body and exhale to rock your body forward.

Make sure to stay balanced on your hips, and do not lean your body to one side or the other.

The rocking position is accomplished with your breathing and subtle shifts in your abdominal and back muscles.

Complete the rock back and forth at least five to eight times.

Check out this video for reference:

Important tips to keep in mind

When practicing rocking in Pilates, follow these tips:

Keep your head still and in a straight line with your spine throughout the exercise.

Keep your arms straight, and maintain stability throughout.

Maintain a comfortable rhythm of the moves and your breath as you rock back and forth.

When initiating the rocking movements, do not move your head backward and forward.

Moreover, if you don’t feel comfortable in a rocking position, try and build up to it by practicing single leg kicks and lunges, along with a few other back extension moves, including cat-cow, swan, dart and swimming.

If you face difficulty reaching your feet, you may simply use a strap to make it simpler and easier. Once you achieve the rocking movement, try and lift your legs as high as possible as you rock forward, and open your chest as you rock back again.

Benefits of rocking in Pilates

Back extension exercises such as rocking in Pilates help to strengthen your back and work as a balance to other forward bending moves.

It also improves slouching in daily activities you do. Rocking promotes good posture, as it stabilises your torso and also helps elongate and strengthen your spine. It improves flexibility on your back and allows you to undertake day-to-day activities with ease.

Common mistakes to avoid when practicing rocking in Pilates

Before you start practicing this exercise, perform a few warm-up moves to activate your muscles. As you move further with the rocking pose, make sure to watch out for these mistakes;

1) Do not crunch your back: Always remember not to crunch your spine. Instead, extend your spine through this exercise. Lengthen the back and front of your body to create an arc. To protect your lower back from pain and strain, you may lift your abs.

2) Pulling your ankles: When initiating a pull of your legs, don't just pull your legs from your hands. Make sure the lift comes from the activation of the muscles at the back of your legs, particularly where your buttocks and back of the leg come together.

3) Using the right momentum: Do not drop your upper body when attempting to do the rocking motion. Rather, take your time, breathe easily, and let the rocking movement come from inside. Connect your breath and mind to initiate the rocking.

Summary

Rocking in Pilates should be avoided if you have any knee, back, shoulder pain or injuries. Also, avoid this exercise if you are pregnant or have inflammation conditions.

Edited by Bhargav