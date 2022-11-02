If back pain is keeping you away from completing your everyday chores and restricting you from achieving your fitness goals, it might be the right time to give yoga a try.

Yoga, which is an ancient practice, is considered one of the safest and most effective ways to cure back pain and discomfort associated with it. Practicing certain asanas for just 15 minutes may help reduce the need for medications and boost your overall strength as well. While yoga may not be a good idea if you have back injuries or severe pain, those with chronic aches and soreness may potentially benefit from specific poses. These postures can stretch, lengthen and strengthen the spine, enhance flexibility, loosen tight muscles, and increase blood flow throughout the body.

So, the next time you experience back pain, give the following yoga poses an attempt to get relief.

Yoga poses for back pain

Here’s a sequence of some of the most effective yoga asanas that are sure to relieve your back pain.

1. Downward-facing dog

This traditional yoga pose involves a forward bend that helps ease general back pain and sciatica pain as well. It works on muscle imbalances and helps enhance back strength.

Get on all fours and press into your hands to lift your knees up. Move your sitting bones towards the ceiling and ensure that there is a slight bend in your knees. Lengthen your tailbone and spine and bring your heels slightly off the floor. Distribute your weight equally between both sides of your body and keep your head in line with your arms. Ensure that your knees are under your hips and your hands are in alignment with your wrists.

2. Sphinx pose

The sphinx pose in yoga is a gentle backbend that not only strengthens your spine but targets your buttocks as well. This asana stretches your shoulders and abdomen and alleviates back pain.

Lie with your face down and your legs extended straight behind you. Engage your butt, thigh, and lower back muscles, and move your elbows under your shoulders. Ensure that your forearms are on the floor and your palms are facing towards the ground. Maintain this position and slowly lift your head and upper torso towards the ceiling. Engage your abdominals to support your lower back and lift through your spine. Keep your gaze straight and hold the posture for a few breaths.

3. Bridge pose

The bridge pose involves both an inversion and backbend and helps stretch the spine. This pose relieves back pain and helps ease headaches as well.

Lie with your face up, knees bent and heels firmly drawn towards your sitting bones. Position your arms on the sides and press your feet and arms as you lift your tailbone towards the ceiling. Continue to lift as high as you can or until your thighs get parallel to the floor. Hold the pose for as long as you want, but make sure that you don’t strain your neck.

4. Locust pose

The locust pose in yoga is considered an incredible back-bending asana that strengthens the buttocks, back, arms, and legs while improving your overall body posture and relieving chronic back pain.

Lie on your belly with your arms beside your torso and your palms facing up. Lift your legs all the way up and lift your head, arms and chest too at the same time. Stay in the posture and then release with an exhalation.

5. Triangle pose

The triangle pose is a great back and leg strengthener that stretches and strengthens the muscles along your outer hip region and the muscles alongside your torso.

Stand with your feet together and then lunge down with your right foot two to three feet back and foot out to a 45-degree angle. Slowly turn to your left side and stretch your left arm towards the floor while bringing your right arm towards the ceiling. If you are unable to touch the ground with your left hand, that’s okay. Just bend as far as you can and ensure that you are maintaining a stable back. Return to the initial position and repeat on the other side.

Bottom line

Before you attempt the aforementioned yoga poses for back pain, be sure to consult a doctor to identify risks and precautions. For each of the above-given poses, aim to hold the posture for at least 20 seconds and use slow and controlled movements to prevent overstretching your muscles.

Poll : 0 votes