5 Best Pilates Exercises for Women to Get Rid of Back Fat

If you are looking for effective ways to get rid of that stubborn back fat, incorporating Pilates exercises into your fitness routine might be the best thing to do.

The back is a difficult part of the body to reach when it comes to fat loss as there are some certain constraints due to posture. But Pilates exercises can help activate the muscles, thereby assisting you in eliminating fat while also toning the muscles. These exercises not only help reduce back fat but also improve posture, activate the entire posterior chain muscles and strengthen the upper body overall.

5 Effective Pilates Exercises to Shed Back Fat

Here’s a look at some of the best Pilates moves you can do to say goodbye to your chubby back. Aim to do these exercises regularly to see results fast.

1. Swimming

Swimming is a great Pilates exercise that helps strengthen your back muscles and also reduces back fat. However, for this exercise to be effective, it is important to engage your abs and lengthen your spine throughout the movement.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie on your stomach with your legs joined in a straight line and keep your shoulders back and away from your ears. Position your arms straight ahead and engage your abs.

Move your legs and arms out and up off the ground and lengthen your spine so that your head comes off the floor. Keep your gaze down to avoid straining your neck and support your lower back by keeping your pubic bone to the floor.

Lift your right arm and left leg and then the opposite arm and leg while pumping them up and down in slow and small pulses.

Continue for 30 seconds and then repeat 3 times.

2. Forearm Plank

The forearm plank is the ultimate core exercise that works the entire midsection, including the back and core muscles as well as the hips, waist, arms, buttocks, and shoulders.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie straight on the floor or a mat and place your elbows under your shoulders. Move your toes under and press the back of your heels and legs firmly.

Engage your abs and tighten your core muscles as you raise your body off the floor and get into a straight line from your toe to your head.

Make sure you don’t bend your butts or lift them too high.

Hold the plank for at least 20 seconds and repeat the exercise 3 times.

3. Spine Twist

The spine twist in Pilates helps increase the range of motion in the upper back and also supports a stable pelvis. This exercise encourages good posture and also promotes proper breathing.

Here's how you should do it:

Sit up straight and pull your abdomen in so that your upper body is properly supported.

Reach your heels and flex your feet while extending your arms out to your sides at shoulder level. Lengthen your spine and slowly turn your head and torso to your left. Exhale to twist halfway and then exhale again to twist more as far as you can.

Return to the centre and extend your energy out to your heels, fingertips and the top of your head.

Exhale and twist your head and torso to the other side and repeat the exercise a few more times.

4. Rolling Like a Ball

This Pilates exercise strengthens your back muscles, reduces fat and offers a gentle back massage throughout the process.

Here's how you should do it:

Sit straight on the floor and bend your knees toward your chest. Position your palms on your shins and curl your neck and head toward your knees.

Slowly lean back and roll until you reach your shoulder blades. Make sure your neck and head don’t touch the floor while you roll.

Use your core muscles and momentum to roll your body back up to the initial position.

Roll back and forth for a few seconds and then relax.

5. Double Leg Kick

The double leg kick is one of the most powerful back strengthener exercises in Pilates.

Here's how you should do it:

Lie on your front and place your head to your right side. Clasp both your hands together and make a fist behind your back.

Position your fist up your back and bend your elbows. Bend your knees and slowly kick your heels toward your hips a few times.

Move the top of your feet back on the ground and extend your arms while bringing the fist back behind you toward your hips.

Lift your chest, upper back, and shoulders off the floor and continue to stretch your arms behind you. Hold for a few seconds and then repeat the exercise for 10 reps more.

Takeaway

For each of the aforementioned Pilates exercises, make sure you breathe easily to make the movements less stressful on your muscles. Move slowly and engage the right muscles to make the most out of your session. Instead of focusing on reps, try getting the correct form and perform the exercises smoothly.

